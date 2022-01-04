ST. ALBANS — Officials with the Vermont Department of Corrections have reported the first positive COVID-19 case at Northwest State Correctional Facility since Dec. 14.
The positive test came back Monday, Jan. 3, after officials conducted an intake quarantine on Jan. 1. The procedure requires that all new entries into the facility are held in quarantine pending three negative COVID tests and a lack of symptoms.
The incarcerated case is the third currently affecting the VDOC’s six facilities. The other two are at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility.
The VDOC is also reporting 33 positive staff cases among its six correctional facilities, five field offices, the Vermont Corrections Academy and Central Office.
Those with questions on the current situation, such as family and friends, are encouraged to visit https://bit.ly/32XX2Gi.
More information on the Department of Corrections COVID-19 response can be found https://bit.ly/330gZfF.
