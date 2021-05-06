WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. District Court Judge Dabney L. Friedrich of the District of Columbia struck down a nationwide eviction moratorium Wednesday, calling it unlawful.
The U.S. Justice Department immediately filed an appeal and requested an emergency stay on the order pending a decision by the higher court. Late Wednesday night, Friedrich agreed to put her ruling on hold until May 12 to give landlords time to file legal papers opposing a longer delay.
The eviction ban was put in place last year by the Trump administration using public health powers granted to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during health emergencies.
The ban was most recently extended by President Joe Biden through the end of June.
Kathy Sweeten, CEO of the Vermont Association of Realtors, tells The Messenger they support the decision.
"When the COVID pandemic began, the Realtor Association maintained that the best solution for all parties was rental assistance to cover the rent, taxes and utility bills for tenants and provide some relief to housing providers who lost income during that unknown and difficult time," she says. "Now that things are easing, with rental assistance secured, people able to return to work, and the economy opening up, there is no need to continue a nationwide eviction ban."
In her 20-page ruling, Friedrich said, “It is the role of the political branches, and not the courts, to assess the merits of policy measures designed to combat the spread of disease, even during a global pandemic. The question for the Court is a narrow one: Does the Public Health Service Act grant the CDC the legal authority to impose a nationwide eviction moratorium? It does not.”
The Georgia and Alabama Association of Realtors, two housing providers, and their property management companies, filed the suit in defense of mom-and-pop property owners around the country struggling to pay bills without rental income for more than a year.
NAR President Charlie Oppler adds, “This decision prevents two crises — one for tenants, and one for mom-and-pop housing providers who do not have a reprieve from their bills. With this safety net firmly in place, the market needs a return to normalcy and stability.”
Oppler adds that “our attention now should turn to the swift and efficient implementation of rental assistance.”
