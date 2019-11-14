ST. ALBANS — Judge Greg Rainville sentenced 29-year-old Corey Cassani to serve three to seven years in prison for his role as an accessory after the fact in Troy Ford's murder and for three violations of court-ordered release conditions.
Cassani helped move Ford's remains from the Guttilla family's Highgate home to an abandoned playground just up the road.
Ford's remains allegedly sat in a recycling bin on the Guttilla family's porch for months before Cassani and, allegedly, Erika and Carmen Guttilla, moved the remains to the wooded area where dog-walkers discovered the remains in May 2018.
"There's a human decency issue here," Rainville told Cassani just before issuing his sentence.
"Helping to throw away someone's body violates every standard of human decency I would expect. ... He was a human being. And that body represented a human being."
Cassani's defense counsel, Josh Martin, stressed in his closing that Cassani had no part in Ford's murder, a fact Rainville acknowledged.
Martin said his client has improved as a person since his incarceration.
"I don't think a bad person went in," Martin told Rainville, "but I think a better person came out."
The court order violations in question concerned Cassani contacting Erika Guttilla while both were incarcerated, which both were prohibited from doing.
Cassani used fake names and borrowed computer accounts to contact Guttilla.
Those contacts were a major portion of the 29 disciplinary referrals Vermont Dept. of Corrections officers have given Cassani in his roughly one and a half years of incarceration.
"Both of these people were very scared," Martin said. "They missed each other."
Martin argued Cassani should receive a probationary sentence, but Rainville said probation "is not even approachable in this case" due to Cassani's history of disregarding court orders and supervision.
Greg Machia, Cassani's DOC supervisor, testified Cassani regularly missed appointments and shed contact, which Machia attributed to Cassani's drug use.
Cassani's parents, Nicholas and Brenda Cassani, did not defend Cassani. They said he was responsible for his actions.
But they also blamed his relationship with Guttilla.
Nicholas said Cassani is "swayed" by that relationship. Brenda said Cassani "was fine until he got mixed up with that family."
State prosecutor John Lavoie brought up Cassani's multiple convictions in Arizona, which preceded his arrival in Vermont, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and dangerous drug possession.
Brenda said Cassani didn't do drugs until he moved back to Arizona, where the Cassani family lived prior to moving to Vermont. Nicholas testified that Cassani had a problem with alcohol, that it typically preceded Cassani's drug use.
Cassani himself apologized, offering a verbal statement before Rainville's sentence.
"I just kept on making bad decisions," Cassani said.
He told the judge he's coming on one year sober, which Lavoie contested.
According to the DOC's pre-sentence investigation, Cassani overdosed in January while incarcerated.
Lavoie called Cassani's actions in moving Ford's remain "un-human" [sic].
"I don't know if you could even call it a shallow grave," Lavoie said, "... being put on the ground with a bunch of branches."
That statement sent Ford's sister, Raquel Ford, into tears.
Raquel drove from North Carolina for the sentencing.
"I thought me being here, I could represent my whole family," she said.
She showed Rainville pictures of her brother as a child.
She said Ford taught her how to walk and how to ride a bicycle without training wheels.
"He was my big brother," she said, in tears. "He was my protector."
Ford was allegedly murdered sometime between Thanksgiving and Christmas in 2017.
"We don't even know if he got to see his birthday in December," Raquel said.
She said upon driving into Vermont and seeing snow, she thought, "That's where my brother was at?"
Ford's remains sat in the Highgate snow for months.
She asked Rainville to impose the maximum legal sentence in this case.
"I feel like they need to understand you took away someone who was important to his family," she said, although again, no one has alleged Cassani was involved in Ford's murder.
Rainville thanked Raquel after he issued his sentence, and offered her the court's condolences.
"Your brother was not a perfect human being," Rainville said.
"No," Raquel agreed.
"But he did not deserve this."
"No."