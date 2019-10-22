ST. ALBANS — Two full trials, one half-trial and a false start later, attorneys in the State’s case against Norm McAllister were almost able to draw a jury of Franklin County residents in a day. Almost.
The State is retrying McAllister on a misdemeanor charge of prohibited acts. The allegation is that McAllister used a woman as a prostitute.
The Franklin County Criminal Court tried the same case this past April, but that try ended in a mistrial. A juror told the court he’d seen TV news coverage of the case’s history and the court had already sent home the alternate jurors who might have replaced him.
The case’s attorneys, Bob Katims, representing McAllister, and Deputy State’s Attorneys John Lavoie and Diane Wheeler, the state prosecutors, argued Judge Michael Kupersmith should declare a mistrial. And he did.
A Vermont Supreme Court decision brought on that trial. The supreme court ruled the Franklin County Criminal Court erred in conducting McAllister’s second trial, under Judge Martin Maley, in 2017 — specifically that the court wasn’t clear on admissible evidence.
And that question came up because the State’s case against McAllister has been split since prosecutors first brought charges against the former state senator in May 2015.
McAllister initially faced two complainants who alleged McAllister sexually abused them. A local court split the complaints into two separate cases in 2016.
One of those cases ended that summer after one day’s trial. The Franklin County State’s Attorney’s Office dropped the related charges after the case’s complainant perjured herself on a tangential issue: whether she’d kissed a co-worker on McAllister’s Highgate farm.
The court tried the second case in 2017. The jury in that trial acquitted McAllister of two charges, another misdemeanor prohibited acts charge and a felony charge of sexual assault, but found him guilty of the prohibited acts charge now again in question.
The court spent this Monday vetting about 45 Franklin County residents to potentially serve on what is likely the last jury in the State’s case against McAllister.
Attorneys, Kupersmith and McAllister spent about two and a half hours individually vetting each potential juror in a side room off the main courtroom, asking each what they had heard about the case.
By 11:40 the court had narrowed the pool down to 21 potential jurors. Kupersmith told them not to speak with anyone about the case and the court broke for an hour’s lunch.
Lavoie and Katims questioned the remaining pool in the courtroom after lunch.
Their questions didn’t vary much from those they asked during the prior jury pool.
Lavoie still objected only once — to Katims’ phrasing in asking the potential jurors if they could support McAllister’s constitutional presumption of innocence.
“So the presumption of innocence,” Katims said to the jurors, “you think that’s the way to go?”
After a discussion with Kupersmith, Katims returned to phrase the question just as Lavoie had in his own interaction with the jurors. He asked if they could “afford McAllister his Constitutional rights.”
The attorneys asked the jury pool if they knew anyone involved with the trial. Three people said they knew Det. Ben Katz, who investigated the allegations against McAllister in the Northwest Unit for Special Investigations.
Both attorneys prodded the potential jurors about their understanding of the presumption of innocence — innocent until proven guilty — and about their notions of prostitution and honest testimony.
The court narrowed the pool to 14 people, 12 jurors and two alternates, who were to return at 10:30 a.m. today.
These are not the final jury. The selection process continued at that time.
Kupersmith warned the potential jurors not to discuss the case or anyone involved, not to research either and to steer clear of the media, including the members in the courtroom, though Kupersmith clarified, “I don’t consider them the enemy of the people, they’re our friends and protectors — but don’t talk to them during the duration of the trial.”
Once the jury pool left for the day, the attorneys told Kupersmith they would not introduce evidence of “prior bad acts” during the trial — in this case, legal evidence concerning the entirety of the State’s initial case against McAllister, not just concerning this charge.
Katims told Kupersmith that McAllister’s defense team opposes prosecutors’ intent to establish Katz as an expert witness. Wheeler said Katz will testify as to why people don’t readily disclose sex crimes and about domestic violence and human trafficking, based on his experience with NUSI and Katims’ defense strategy, which he confirmed will be the same as during the last trial, attacking the lead witness’s credibility.
Katims questioned Katz’s qualifications as an expert witness.
“He’s been to some seminars,” Katims said. “What’s he going to testify, that it exists?”
Kupersmith said he couldn’t rule on Katz’s qualification without a hearing. The court set that hearing for this afternoon, the final step before the case proceeds to trial Wednesday.
Kupersmith also disclosed, as he did during the last trial, that Katz’s father is an old friend, and that Kupersmith and Katz “exchange pleasantries” when they see each other “from time to time.”
“If someone wants to make something out of that, they can,” Kupersmith told the attorneys, “but please do so quickly.”
The attorneys declined to do so.
They were to return to court this morning at 9 a.m.