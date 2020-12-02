ST. ALBANS — Nicole Paquette-Helms and her husband are inviting the community to help them decorate a tree in their front yard.
The couple purchased a tree, added lights and garland, and have invited people to come and place an ornament.
”I think it’s a great idea to share some joy with the community,” Paquette-Helms told the Messenger. She’s encouraging people to take a photo of their ornament or of themselves placing the ornament and share it on social media.
The couple live at 394 Lake Rd, across from the sheriffs department on the corner of Lake and Jewell Streets.
Editor’s Note: If you or someone you know has found a creative way to share the joy of the season, we’d love to hear about it. Email news@samessenger.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.