St. Albans Town -- In about one week St. Albans Town will be in the care of the Franklin County Sheriff’s department, but Captain John Grismore said they’re ready today.
“The St. Albans police department had one person in the Town, but we will have two,” Grismore said. “We’re more than doubling the coverage they had in the town.”
One of the first changes they made was to their agreement: rather than creating a "Law Enforcement" contract, the FCSD instead chose to call their contract "Police Services."
"We provide a range of different services," Grismore said. "We're re-branding our policing contract to promote that. We didn't want to be just known for law enforcement. We're here for what the community needs."
The Town voted this year to opt for a 24-hour contract with the Sheriff’s department instead of the St. Albans City Police Department, which notably cost the city $1.2 million in revenue.
According to a powerpoint citing both RFPs, a revised contract from SAPD would have cost the town an estimated $7.1 million over five years, while the updated FCSD contract would cost an estimated $6.2 million.
In order to meet the demands of the Town the Department has been working hard to make sure they have enough staff to cover their new contract which has a budget over twice what it once was.
“We’re adding as many as seven positions at the Sheriff’s Department,” Grismore said. “It almost feels like it's kind of last minute, because hiring a police officer can take up to a year.”
One of those full-time positions will be filled by Anthony Jackson Miller, who currently works at the Howard Center and is a Victim Specialist for the City of Burlington.
A Three-Prong-Approach
In addition to the staffing changes, Grismore said the department is taking a three-pronged approach to improving their departmental performance: the formation of an educated, specialized crisis response team, the implementation of continuous improvement trainings to keep sheriff's department staff informed and aware, and employee supports to promote mental health and wellness.
"Police have to be better," Grismore said. "We need to be more educated and trained to identify people in distress and the cause of that distress, to better respond to the situation in a way that helps that person."
The crisis response team will ideally have around five plain-clothes sheriff's department staff who can be deployed at any time to respond to a mental health emergency in the community once the department identifies it as such.
Employee supports for mental and physical health include the possible development of an app that connects staff with resources to support their own health needs to keep their morale up, promote job satisfaction and prevent burnout.
"Our efforts are aimed at removing the stigma around law enforcement and mental health," Grismore said. "This is a great place to work, and we have the constant opportunity to improve. We're improving ourselves and our department to really be there for the community for anything they need, because that's what we have to do. We're stepping it up."
With two cruisers on the way and another three coming in the queue, the Department is facing a rapid evolution and expansion at a time where many organizations and corporations are facing shortages, supply blockages and a lack of employees.
"We're prepared to take over the Town immediately," Grismore said. "We made sure we were ready to go once June 30 came around. "
What does it take to become a police officer?
“Well, first there’s the job application, then there’s a pre-academy test,” Grismore said. “It’s a written test, to make sure you have a certain aptitude.”
After the written test, applicants are subject to a psychological exam before they’re put before a board of screeners who present situational questions to test
“We want to see how they do in high-pressure situations,” Grismore said. “But really, we’re evaluating someone from the second they walk through the door. Do they dress for the interview? Are they on-time?”
Next steps are a polygraph and background check, Grismore said.
“We take a very deep, investigative look into their history,” Grismore said. “We ask their friends, neighbors, coworkers -- we want to make sure they haven’t done anything that makes us question their character.”
Normally, the candidate would then attend the police academy through three levels of training before they go into field training with another officer, learn how to evaluate someone for a DUI, run vehicle identification numbers and run radar tests.
“If the academy lines up, it takes three months at a minimum to hire someone,” Grismore said. “But applications these days are down 1000%.”
The Flip Side
“Of the applications we are getting, the candidates are phenomenal,” Grismore said. “They’re educated, experienced, and they know what they’re getting into. We’re very conscious about not deviating from our culture, and it’s important for us at a command level to know we have the right types of people in our department.”
