ST. ALBANS CITY — Although the lead item on the city council's agenda on Monday night was an emergency ordinance creating fines for violations of Governor Phil Scott's emergency "stay home, stay safe" order, the council also took care of ordinary business such as paving, appointments and grant applications as well.
Director of Operations Marty Manahan presented the paving plan for this year, which includes:
- Upper Gilman Street to Lincoln Avenue
- Lincoln Avenue to Congress Street
- North Elm Street to Lake Street
- Russell Street
- Brainerd Street to Congress Street, including Prospect Street
- Lower Welden and South Elm streets to Russell Street
- Stevens Avenue
- Pearl Street
The city is also in discussions with Jim Hungerford to repave Rewes Drive, which leads to the city's wastewater plant. Manahan said the city would supply the asphalt and Hungerford the labor.
The announced paving budget would use $244,000 of the city's $280,000 budget, excluding the asphalt purchase for Rewes Drive. However, with the oil prices falling, the city may be able to reduce costs, in which case the city might be able to pave more streets this year, Manahan said.
Councilor Marie Bessette asked about Murray Drive. Manahan said sidewalk replacement is planned for Murray this summer, but not paving.
The city typically paves in August, and Manahan said they will be trying to keep to that schedule this year.
City manager Dominic Cloud was asked if the coronavirus pandemic might endanger the funding the city is scheduled to receive from state and federal governments for ongoing projects. Cloud said that was unlikely. “I think it’s highly unlikely… Most of those are already money in hand, too far down the road for reprioritizing," said Cloud.
The council heard about plans for two new businesses in St. Albans. The first, The Drake, was before the council to request a liquor license, which the council, wearing its liquor control board hat, granted.
The restaurant, which will be located on South Main Street, will be open for lunch and dinner, with a seating capacity of 20, explained owners Tessa and Evan Hill.
“We are going to have a small farm to table bar and kitchen," said Evan.
Tessa said they will start with a focus on takeout, especially at lunchtime, and expand from their. The restaurant will be open Tuesday to Saturday. The kitchen will close at 9 p.m. on weekdays and 10 p.m. on weekends, with the bar closing an hour after that.
The council also approved a facade grant for the restaurant. The city will split the cost with The Drake for a sign, with a projected cost to the city of approximately $1,700.
Manahan was asked about signs for a new restaurant at the St. Albans Shopping Plaza on North Main Street. He confirmed that new tenants are planning to move in, but said that renovations on the location have been delayed by the current crisis.
The council reaffirmed its support for a Vermont Community Development Program grant for the Almond Blosson childcare center. The grant would enable the owner, Heather Garceau, to purchase the building and expand the program from 30 to 60 kids.
“One of the main things I’ve found here in the two years I’ve been here… is that a lot of families walk here,” said Garceau. Many of the families she serves don't have cars, but being able to access childcare gives them a chance to better their lives, she said.
Mayor Tim Smith asked if the center was currently serving the children of essential workers. Garceau said it is, including school-age children. Given constraints on how many children can be together in a room, the center is currently at its maximum of 22 children.
The council reappointed Evan Champagne and Stephen Poston to three-year terms of the Design Advisory Board.
Jeremy Read and Keith Longmore were appointed to one-year terms on the Downtown Board, with those terms open for expansion to full three-year terms following an interview with members of the council.
At the end of the meeting, when councilors share concerns or information, usually from their wards, council members addressed the pandemic.
“I really love the fact that people are taking care of each other," said Mike McCarthy, Ward 4, observing that people are taking care to keep their distance from one another in public.
“I think this whole thing has brought people together," said Bessette, referencing streets in which neighbors have come out onto porches and yards to sing together.
Manahan said the city has had lots of positive feedback on the Easter Bunny's journey through the city with the St. Albans Police Dept. this past weekend.
“It seems like our new sidewalks are getting plenty of use,” he commented.
Manahan also thanked the staff at the city's water and wastewater plants.