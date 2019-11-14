ST. ALBANS CITY — City Manager Dominic Cloud and operations director Marty Manahan updated the city council on the Congress and Main commercial building development, the city’s trash ordinance, plowing protocols and the previously nightmarish Aldis Street railroad crossing at the council meeting Monday night.
The council held that meeting undeterred by the snowstorm outside.
And the meeting itself was a flurry of information, beginning with an update on the commercial building at the corner of Congress and Main streets.
Cloud told the council construction on that building is not stopping this winter. The Messenger previously reported Grant Butterfield of Nedde Real Estate, the company constructing the building, predicting construction ends by fall 2020.
The 25,000-square-foot building will house the local Community College of Vermont as well as Northwestern Medical Center offices.
But the building design also has space for four retail or food service businesses on its first floor. And Cloud told the council Monday night developers have already received enough letters of intent to fill that first floor.
Cloud said developers expect to begin the steel frame of the commercial building next month.
Then Cloud started trash talking.
The Messenger reported months ago that city officials decided to roll out the city’s new trash ordinance in January.
The ordinance essentially requires trash haulers in the City of St. Albans to place a city-issued sticker on their trash receptacles indicating the hauler’s pickup day.
The ordinance also requires city residents to set their trash receptacles back from the road on non-hauling days.
And it prevents haulers from using backup alarms prior than 7 a.m. or later than 7 p.m. Never again may garbage come between city residents and a good night’s sleep — if the city’s government has anything to say about it, and thanks to this new ordinance, it does.
The Messenger also previously reported the council’s concern over how haulers and residents might become aware of the ordinance, aside, of course, from reading the Messenger.
With that in mind, Cloud told the council Monday night that the ordinance’s scheduled January 1 rollout begins with a three-month “amnesty” period.
During those three months, city staff plan to send ordinance violators warnings, effectively educating those people about the ordinance without penalizing them.
Cloud said city staff are sending letters to local haulers this Friday asking how many receptacle stickers they need.
And on the topic of trash, the notoriously uneven Aldis Street railroad crossing is finally in better shape.
The council thanked Manahan for his work in pushing repairs to that crossing after months of complaints.
As Mayor Tim Smith put it, “Big improvement there.”
Before the big improvement there, a driver unfortunate or daring enough to cross the railroad tracks there experienced a sensation not unlike a popcorn kernel in an air popper.
The public works crew drove up and down Main Street outside through the course of the city council meeting, plowing the fast-falling inches of snow, leading Smith to joke that Manahan put the crew up to it to impress the council.
“I told them to make the loop,” Manahan joked back.
“You can call them off now,” Smith said.
Manahan told the council the new parking ban beacons he proposed at an October city council meeting might not happen this season after all.
At that meeting the council approved doing away with the city’s traditional winter parking ban in favor of beacons on downtown streets alerting residents to nights when their vehicles needed moving so the public works crew could plow. Vehicles left blocking the plow job could then be towed.
But Manahan said Monday night, as snow fell outside, that the old parking ban may still apply.
He told the council the public works department examined multiple beacon models but haven’t found an appropriate model, meaning the public works department may just honor the old winter parking ban starting Dec. 1.
The Messenger will report more from Monday’s city council meeting, including a lengthy presentation on the possibility of a local option tax in the city, in future issues.