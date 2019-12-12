ST. ALBANS CITY — City voters will have a LOT on their plate this Town Meeting Day — specifically, whether to institute a local option tax, or LOT, as well as whether to fund the community pool, the Kingman Street streetscape project and the remainder of neighborhood sidewalk work.
The pool and nieighborhood sidewalk projects could benefit if voters approve the LOT.
The Messenger previously reported that a local option tax would essentially be an additional one percent tax on sales and/or on meals, rooms and alcohol.
That translates to an extra $1 on any $100 spent here, $10 on any $1,000 spent here, and so on.
But that relatively small new expenditure could generate just shy of $1 million a year. For example, Economic & Policy Resources, the firm studying the potential effect of a LOT in St. Albans City, estimated the city could generate an additional $872,579 in the next fiscal year from the LOT.
Dominic Cloud, St. Albans’ city manager, stressed at the council’s meeting Monday that the LOT is not a new tax so much as a means to relieve the property tax.
“The entire intent and purpose of this program is to reduce pressure on the property tax,” Cloud told the council. “This is not an additional tax proposal.”
For example, the estimated cost to complete the city’s neighborhood sidewalk work is around $1.5 million. That comes with an estimated annual debt service of $69,000.
The LOT could help fund that project — and without the LOT, the sidewalk project raises the property tax rate by 1.4 cents.
The community pool is another example.
The estimated construction cost of the year-round pool at Hard’ack is $5.5 million, which could be equally split between St. Albans City and Town. The estimated annual debt service for the city’s $2.7 million half of the project is $157,000.
That could raise the property tax rate by 3 cents — or the LOT could fund it.
The city’s tax increment funding (TIF) pays for $900,000 of the Kingman Street project, and water and wastewater funds pay the remaining $300,000. There’s no anticipated effect on the property tax rate. Kingman is the only remaining block in the city’s downtown streetscape project. The plan will extend the streetscape improvements from Main Street down Kingman.
The community pool and sidewalk work are examples of how Cloud said the city should use the LOT: to alleviate property tax burden in paying for capital projects.
Cloud recommended the city use potential LOT funding as follows: spending five percent of LOT funds to reduce the cost of city programming for the disadvantaged, five percent for a “rainy day fund” and five percent to replenish the city’s redevelopment fund, spending the remaining 85 percent on capital projects.
Councilor Chad Spooner suggested the city spend 7.5 percent of the LOT on programming for the disadvantaged.
City Mayor Tim Smith said he and the council agreed the number of major items voters may decide in Town Meeting Day is a lot, and Cloud agreed with that.
“But at the same time, a lot of it is ... in desperate urgency,” Smith said.
For example, Smith said, no one can predict how much longer the current pool might operate — it’s well past its projected lifespan, 15 years past it, in fact. And the LOT could have immediate benefits for an urgent project like that.
“Timing is of the essence,” Smith said. “It’s not an ideal scenario to have that much on the ballot in March, but ... based on timing, all of those [items] have to be.”
“I think we have a track record of laying out a vision, a plan, and communicating that with the voters and giving them an opportunity to weigh in and say yes or no,” Cloud said.
The city needs a charter change to institute the LOT, which is exactly what voters would decide on Town Meeting Day.
But the city also needs to host two public hearings on the change ahead of Town Meeting Day, and to warn the first of those between Dec. 24 and Jan. 3.
“Not a great time to warn some meetings,” Cloud acknowledged.
The council approved a motion to do so Monday, but city staff haven’t yet set a date for the first hearing.
And as councilor Mike McCarthy pointed out, the council’s decision on whether to put the LOT to voters in March may rely in part on feedback gathered during those public hearings.
Economist Jeff Carr, a self-professed “Snelling Republican,” plans to host an informational workshop for the public during one of those hearings.
For a detailed explanation of the potential LOT, see tomorrow’s Messenger, in which we report on Carr’s presentation to the city council Monday night.