In addition to items already reported by the Messenger, at its regular meeting last Monday, the St. Albans City Council also took the following actions.
Councilor Chad Spooner was re-elected as council president. The city’s Director of Administration, Tom Leitz, was reappointed to the Northwest Solid Waste District board as the city’s representative, and Carrie Taylor was renamed the deputy health officer.
The council unanimously approved a resolution to execute a $1 million grant from the Vermont Community Development Program. The city will receive $150,000 for brownfields clean-up at the site of a new affordable housing project on Maiden Lane. The city will transfer the remainder to the Champlain Housing Trust which will use the funds to purchase the completed building.
The council also approved an inter-fund loan between the wastewater fund and the general fund. Renovations of the new St. Albans Police Dept. headquarters on South Main Street will cost approximately $1.2 million. Rather than borrow from a bank, the city is loaning itself the money.
The wastewater fund is loaning the general fund the $1.2 million at 2 percent interest to be repaid over 10 years.
The general fund gets a lower interest rate and the wastewater fund earns more interest than it would if the money were simply sitting in savings, Leitz explained, stating “both funds benefit.”
The arrangement, he said, “puts our money to work for us.”
The council unanimously agreed.