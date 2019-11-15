ST. ALBANS CITY — The city council hesitated to move forward on the possibility of a local option tax in the city at the council’s meeting Monday night, despite the city manager’s enthusiasm and an economist’s thorough presentation.
A local option tax is, as the Vermont Dept. of Taxes simply put it on its website, “a way for municipalities in Vermont to raise additional revenue.”
It could be a one percent sales tax or a one percent tax on meals, rooms and alcohol.
State economist Jeff Carr, who spent 30 minutes explaining the local option tax to the city council, said the local option tax is a “logical extension of what you’ve done with TIF,” that is tax increment financing.
Carr said 18 Vermont municipalities have a local option tax — including the Town of St. Albans, which adopted its own local option tax in 2014.
Carr gave the council estimates of additional revenue a local option tax might have generated for the city based on data from the city’s past two fiscal years: about $162,000-$170,000 in additional revenue if the city had a local option tax on meals, rooms and alcohol, or about $616,000-$684,000 if the city had a local option sales tax.
Dominic Cloud, the city manager, said, “It’s a game changer.”
Cloud said the city could use the program primarily for debt service, shifting the debt service burden from city taxpayers.
He reminded the council the city has $20 million in TIF, and said a local option tax could generate about half that within the same time period — at a minuscule cost.
Someone who spent $50 in the city might pay an additional 50 cents. Someone who spent $100 in the city might pay an additional $1.
And someone in the city who spent a larger sum, say $1,000, would owe a whopping $10 more.
Carr contrasted that relatively low cost to city spenders with the significant revenue the tax could generate for the city.
The council chambers were still and quiet for moments after Carr’s presentation.
Mayor Tim Smith asked Cloud if he was looking for direction from the council, and Cloud said he was, that the city needed additional figures on the possibility of a local option tax, but that Cloud wanted to gauge the council’s position before taking any steps.
Smith noted the timeline is tight if the council wants to move on this before the next fiscal year starts and bring it to the public on Town Meeting Day months before that.
Cloud agreed it’s tight, but said it’s not unusually so. He reminded the council that councilors called a special meeting a few years back to hold a bond vote for a $13 million parking garage, a maneuver that seems complicated in a way moving on a local option tax before the next fiscal year isn’t.
“This feels like it’s well within our wheelhouse to make a compelling case to the voters about how this continues the type of investment work they’ve seen in the past five years,” Cloud said.
After another few moments without councilor comment, Cloud said, “I sense some hesitation among the council, though.”
And Cloud’s sense was correct. Even after Smith prodded the council for comments, only councilor Mike McCarthy spoke up to clarify that asking Carr for more figures did not require any commitment on the city’s part.
Without a clear decision from the council, Cloud continued explaining what the tax could mean for the city, from his perspective.
“This provides another source of funds where the city can continue to be the driver of economic development in the city,” Cloud said.
McCarthy said he favored gathering more information. He said his concern is explaining the tax’s option to people in the city, specifically business owners.
“I really think it’s got to be a balance between continuing to make those investments that drive economic activity, the things that Dom just mentioned,” McCarthy said, “but also making sure that we’re holding the line on that municipal tax rate.
“I think the opportunity to do both of those things at the same time is the reason to do it.”
When McCarthy reiterated that the obstacle, from his perspective, will be communicating this information to the public, Cloud provided a simple example of the tax’s potential benefit.
“What if you have a budget proposal that has ... no increase in the tax rate, and the funding for the capital projects is provided by the local option tax,” Cloud said. “... I think that’s a good narrative.”
Smith, who also heads the Franklin County Industrial Development Corporation, said he doesn’t feel a one percent tax will discourage anyone from spending money in the City of St. Albans.
Smith used Burlington, which also has a local option tax, as an example.
“I don’t know that it’s a deterrent for anyone to do that,” Smith said.
“Some people think we already have it because the town [of St. Albans] has it,” McCarthy said.
Councilor Tim Hawkins said, “I guess I’m in favor of moving ahead with the next step. I agree with Mike.”
Hawkins also said his concern is with taxpayers.
“They’re going to rely on us to do the proper investigation,” he said.
Councilor Chad Spooner said, “I don’t want to feel rushed.”
The council ultimately resolved to gather additional information on the potential effects of a local option tax but took no official action beyond that.