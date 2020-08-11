ST. ALBANS CITY — The St. Albans City Council voted unanimously to create a police advisory board at its regular meeting on Monday night.
The council also unanimously adopted a roadmap for police reform and a new hiring policy that outlines in detail the process for hiring new officers. The Messenger will report on the hiring policy in a separate story later this week.
The police transformation roadmap was first presented at last month's meeting, but the council declined to approve it. Several councilors requested changes, including the creation of an advisory board.
A statement of values, the roadmap is intended to guide the work of the police department as it makes a series of changes.
The roadmap now states that the city will seek to cultivate racial and economic diversity within the department.
A commitment to understanding the dynamics of racism and the experiences of residents from non-majority communities was also added. "We also recognize the need for more training and education in all City departments and boards to better understand our implicit biases and the experience of non-majority communities. Police department leaders will join other department heads in this initiative," the document now reads.
City manager Dominic Cloud indicated that the roadmap is a fluid document which will change as new needs are identified.
City resident Reier Erickson asked how the city will meet its diversity goals for the department.
“It’s a tough nut to crack," Cloud answered. "It’s been a goal we’ve had implicitly for a long time.”
Most communities simply say they will hire people who look like the community, but that “doesn’t cut it in St. Albans,” Cloud said, because St. Albans is mostly white. “It’s a place where we need to be humble enough to ask for help, and that’s the role of the police advisory board."
Traditionally, communities look at racial, ethnic and gender diversity, but don't look at economic diversity, Cloud pointed out. “That’s a new effort for us to work through," he said.
The roadmap cites the need to have expert advice and support. Kate Larose asked if there was funding for that.
“There isn’t any money for any of this," Cloud answered. "But there’s times where you need to invest and find the money.”
“Some of these efforts go beyond the police department," he said, to include staff in other departments and perhaps the community itself.
The council has committed funds for its current consultants to address the most pressing issues, Cloud said, adding that the best place to consider more funding would be the fiscal year 2022 budget, which will be developed over the next several months.
“If we adopt this roadmap, we’re laying out the values and principles and things we’re doing," said Councillor Michael McCarthy, Ward 4. While it can be changed later, it “puts us all on the same page," he said.
After adopting the roadmap, the council moved on to the police advisory board.
Before that discussion began, resident Marianne Hunkin asked the council to delay the creation of the board to consider recommendations from Neighbors for a Safer St. Albans.
Hunkin said the Neighbors wanted to see membership increased from five to seven, for the chief not to serve on the board, for their to be an explicit statement excluding from board service those with a conflict of interest such as family members of police officers, and a clear statement that the majority of members should come from communities which have the most interaction with police.
The council increased membership from five to seven.
Cloud said the chief will not serve on the board and will not be a voting member, but will attend meetings to receive direction from the board. “The chief of police shouldn’t be on the board any more than the city manager should be on the council," Cloud said.
However, he added, that the goal of improving policing can't be accomplished if the police chief isn't at meetings. “The purpose is to advise the chief and the department and that’s a two-way conservation," Cloud said.
Reier Erickson said he would not fell comfortable serving on the advisory board because of the presence of the police chief. "I've had bad experiences with police," he said.
Erickson, who is black, described a recent incident in which a St. Albans Police officer was called because of behavior by Erickson's neighbor, but spent more time talking to Erickson than the neighbor whose behavior the officer had been called to investigate.
“I don’t want police interacting with me. I just don’t," he said. “Having the chief of police sitting there in uniform with a gun on his hip isn’t going to create trust.”
Erickson said he had been called n-word three times in public while walking to Taylor Park. “There’s a history of racism here," he said.
Cloud asked if Erickson would feel comfortable serving on a board that wasn't involved with the police and whose role was to advise the council about issues of racism and inclusion within the community.
Erickson replied that he wasn't saying the police advisory board was a bad board, just that he wouldn't feel comfortable sitting on it.
He did reiterate that the Neighbors group will continue its work. “We did this all on our own and we’re going to continue to do this," he said.
Hunkin said the advisory board doesn't create accountability for the police. “We need to be holding our police accountable," she said. “Whatever is going on right now is not working.”
The board is specifically excluded from involvement in disciplinary matters. Board members are "prohibited from commenting on the handling of individual personnel matters in the department or ongoing criminal investigations. The board will not conduct investigations, hear testimony, or contribute to disciplinary action," the directive creating the board states.
However, complaints about police will be shared with the board to help guide its work. Complaints with the potential to result in criminal charges against an officer will be investigated by an outside, third party, Cloud said. Previously, the department did an administrative investigation in house and referred incidents involving officers to the Vermont State Police for criminal investigation.
Hunkin and others emphasized the need for a diverse board. “I am never going to understand what it is like to live as a black or a brown person in this community," she said. “I am never going to understand what it is like to live in low income housing in this community and have a higher interaction with police.”
The directive creating the board does state that "members shall be selected to ensure a diverse representation of the St. Albans Community and with regard for accomplishing the Board’s charge and mission."
The purpose of the board, as outlined in the directive, is to advise the chief on how to improve relations with the community with an emphasis on marginalized and minority communities, review policies and procedures with an eye toward how those policies impact those same communities, review publicly available reports and data, provide advice on officer recruitment and training, and serve as a sounding board for new ideas that will enhance community engagement.
McCarthy said it would be the role of the council to ensure the board has diverse members able to fulfill its mission.
“I wouldn’t want to exclude anyone who had ever had policing experience," he said, citing the example of a former Vermont State Trooper who now works the Vermont chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union.
“This police advisory board is not sufficient to solve all the problems we have," McCarthy said. It is, he added, one small piece of the puzzle.
Asked by Councilor Chad Spooner, Ward 6, if he would be willing to wear civilian clothes to meetings, interim police chief Maurice Lamothe initially said he would prefer to wear his uniform. However, after hearing Erickson's comments, Lamothe said he would be willing to do whatever would make people comfortable.