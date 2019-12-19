ST. ALBANS CITY — It’s appropriate, given that this is the so-called “Season of Giving,” that the city council spent time during its December meeting on a grant program that could help locals repair their homes.
The council also received upbeat news about the formation of a historic preservation committee, dedicated to preserving the city’s historic character.
Champlain Housing Trust’s home repair loan program offers up to $2,500 in grant funding for homeowners whose household income is less than 80 percent of the area median income.
If the project costs more than the program’s $2,500 grant, CHT then connects applicants with resources to pay the additional costs, in addition to granting the initial $2,500.
The City of St. Albans became a sponsored municipality participating in the loan in 2017, based on a city council decision.
“It’s a program that could be used by many households in the city,” the city’s director of planning and development, Chip Sawyer, said at the council’s meeting Dec. 9. “We saw the benefit of it.”
The program also benefits area landlords who own single-family residences, duplexes, an owner-occupied residence with up to four units and/or accessory apartments. In that case, loan eligibility is based on the tenants’ AMI.
Becca Faour, CHT’s loan fund manager, appeared before the council to provide a mandatory update as the grant program’s two-year cycle ended and ahead of the program’s next two years.
Faour told the council CHT projected completing 50 projects for low- and moderate-income households during those two years in the entirety of the service area. As of Dec. 9, CHT had completed 46, but Faour said she expected more to be complete before the month’s end.
As for the City of St. Albans, Faour said seven projects have been completed here.
In total, Faour said the program has hired over 50 different contractors to complete work totaling more than $370,000.
Councilors asked a few clarifying questions, then thanked Faour for her time.
Call 861-7388 or email loans@getahome.org for additional information on the program.
At the council meeting’s end, City Mayor Tim Smith told the council the city’s inaugural historic preservation commissioners are essentially in place.
The council approved the assembly of a historic preservation commission this year.
The creation of such a commission allows the city’s participation in the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development’s Certified Local Government program, which “encourages the direct participation of local governments in the identification, evaluation, registration and preservation of historic properties within their jurisdictions,” according to the ACCD.
It also “promotes the integration of local preservation interests and concerns into local planning and decision-making processes.”
But participation in the CLG program also allows participating municipalities — and there are fewer than two dozen across the state — access to a scarcely utilized body of grant funding for preservation projects from a 10 percent share of the state’s annual federal appropration, not to mention a bump up to “consulting party” status in Section 106 reviews and direct access to Vermont Dept. of Historic Preservation resources, including tax credits.
The benefits are obvious.
Swanton created its own historic preservation commission last year, and the Town of St. Albans has also been working to create such a commission.
And in the case of the City of St. Albans, Smith said the public response to the city’s search for potential commissioners has been “outstanding.”
Smith said the city now has seven firm candidates for the commission.
“We were excited to see that kind of response,” he said.
But rather than going through a standard interview process, Smith said he and Sawyer, who initially proposed the commission to the council, decided to host a “coffee hour,” during which the candidates can speak with state architectural historian Devin Colman. Colman oversees the program.
That coffee hour allows Colman to give the candidates a one-hour overview of the commission’s responsibilities.
The Messenger reached out to Sawyer this week to see if candidacy for the commission is closed — just in case any newly aware readers want in.
Sawyer said that though the application deadline has passed, and the commission has “a good number” of candidates, “anyone passionate about it” can still contact him.
Those passionate people can do so by email at c.sawyer@stalbansvt.com or by phone at 524-1500 ext. 259.