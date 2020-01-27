ST. ALBANS CITY — The city council approved its letter of intent regarding the proposed community pool and official declarations of intent regarding neighborhood sidewalk improvements and redeveloping the Fonda site during a special meeting Friday.
The council conducted the brief special meeting via telephone. The meeting consisted mainly of roll call votes.
But it also clarified three points on which the community pool proposal is contingent. According to the letter of intent regarding the pool project, the city is on the line for half the total project cost, $2.75 million, with the town responsible for the other $2.75 million. The total project cost includes the cost of a sidewalk extension on Congress Street for visitor safety and a new access road further from the intersection of Congress Street and Vermont Route 104.
However, the city's participation is contingent upon voters from both municipalities, St. Albans City and Town, approving the proposal via Town Meeting Day votes, the Hard'ack board's approval and the execution of a "jointly agreeable" municipal contract, one both the town and city governments support.
The total cost of the proposed sidewalk work, which would complete the city government's efforts to improve city sidewalks, is $1.5 million. That comes with an estimated annual debt service of $69,000. City officials hope voters approve a one percent local option tax that could fund that cost.
The estimated cost to renovate the Fonda site is $1 million. Genesee & Wyoming's American Rail Dispatching Center plans to move there, keeping the ARDC's 63 employees in the city and including the construction of a 10,000-square-foot building, the first of three planned.
But that itself is contingent on voters approving the one percent LOT.
The LOT could fund all three of these projects at almost no additional cost to the city taxpayer. The LOT comes with fixed but meager upticks in utility costs like electricity and cable, but otherwise it's not a fixed, but an optional tax on general sales, rooms, meals and alcohol within city limits. That means anyone who spends money in the city on those items is taxed, not just city residents — including people within the city limits spending money online, namely on Amazon.com.
Dominic Cloud, the city manager, said, “This really is a new opportunity that allows us to capture some of those revenues off the Internet and reinvest them in the community."
And the tax can have an incredible effect on the property tax. City officials estimate revenue the LOT generates could save taxpayers 13 cents on the property tax.
The city government has already held one public hearing on the LOT earlier this month. No one showed.
“I’m not sure the public is actually tuned in yet,” councilor Tim Hawkins said, at that meeting.
But officials are giving residents two other chances to tune in, one on Feb. 7, the other on Feb. 24. Officials expect economist Jeff Carr, who has explicitly described the LOT's function, parameters and potential financial impact to the city council, to attend the Feb. 7 meeting and answer residents' questions.
City officials continue to stress that the community pool, sidewalks and Fonda site improvements are no sure thing unless voters approve the LOT. Dominic Cloud, the city manager, has repeatedly said that's the purpose of the LOT: to fund capital improvement projects but save taxpayers from property tax spikes.
The city government's proposed Fiscal Year 2021 budget is a prime example of how the LOT's effect. It's level-funded — a zero percent increase from last year's budget.
“Without having that local option tax there, the zero percent doesn’t happen,” Hawkins said, also at that prior meeting. “If we want ... to be taking care of police, [recreation], sidewalks, roads, we need to have some additional help or else this isn’t zero ..."
The city’s estimated LOT revenue in FY 2021 is more than $630,000. And that excludes potential LOT revenue from the Hampton Inn on Lake Street.
The council broke down how the city government would use the LOT as follows: 7.5 percent goes toward reducing recreation programming costs for disadvantaged people, five percent toward a “rainy day fund” and another five percent toward replenishing the city’s redevelopment fund.
LOT funds will have to go through the same voter-approved budgetary process as any municipal funding.
“I think, for St. Albans City voters, it’s really a no-brainer," Cloud said. "... It’s big enough to make a difference.”