ST. ALBANS CITY — Calls for a citizen oversight board for police were met by a St. Albans City Council Monday night willing to consider an advisory board.
A substantial portion of the online meeting was taken up with members of the public expressing disappointment with last Thursday's meeting with Municipal Resources, Inc. (MRI), consultants hired to assist the department in making changes to hiring practices, internal investigations, and use of force. MRI also recommended a more formal structure for receiving citizen complaints.
MRI was hired in April after three incidents of excessive use of force by members of the St. Albans Police Dept. (SAPD) came to light. Two of those instances led to dismissals and charges of simple assault were filed against two officers. In the third instance, the officer was found by an internal investigation to have followed existing guidance for use of a Taser. That guidance was subsequently changed.
In addition to the uses of force, an SAPD officer, since dismissed, was charged with kidnapping and assaulting a woman to prevent her from disclosing sexual assaults he had allegedly committed as a teenager.
Zach Scheffler, the first member of the public to speak, set a precedent for most of the comments. Calling the meeting a disappointment, Scheffler said he felt the four consultants present were dismissive. He called for a civilian oversight board with voting power which would investigate complaints, advise the SAPD on public safety issues, review policies, and participate in hiring, pointing to boards in Plattsburgh and Barre as an example.
Reier Erickson pointed to the lack of diversity among the four MRI consultants, all of whom are white men and former or current chiefs of police. He, too, called for public oversight of police, calling it overdue.
Citizens shouldn't have to go to the police to make a complaint about the police, Mary Johnson pointed out, calling for a citizen committee where complaints would be handled.
“This problem is decades old,” said Marianne Hunkin. The problem should not be seen as situational or temporary but embedded in fabric of the SAPD, in her view. She challenged the council to "be critical of SAPD as an institution" and figure out ways to respond to situations that don't require an armed officer.
“Our community doesn’t trust the St. Albans Police Department," said Kate Bailey.
There were dissenting views.
Former mayor Peter DesLauriers questioned the appropriateness of civilian oversight of police. “I’m not sure how much citizens ought to be involved in the day to day operation of the police department," he said. “Sometimes we have to let the leaders lead and use their expertise.”
Jeff Sharp said the SAPD has “done a lot to reduce crime and improve the quality of life in St. Albans.” He added he moved to the city because the SAPD had reduced crime.
Mayor Tim Smith wrapped up public comments by noting that the city is at the start of this process. ”This is’t going to be done overnight," he said. "We will continue to make improvements. It may not be as fast as some of you want.”
“Not all parties will get everything you want or need," he cautioned.
A roadmap for change
City manager Dominic Cloud had proposed the council approve a roadmap for changes in the department, including a set of values to guide improvements at the SAPD and policy revisions to be made. The values came from the President's Task Force on 21st Century Policing, created by then-President Barrack Obama in the wake of the police killing of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Mo.
The policy revisions included using a third party to conduct independent internal investigations, using a third party for background checks of potential hires and amending the response to resistance policy "to ensure the degree of force is appropriately aligned with the degree of resistance, codify the duty to intervene, and other best practices."
The roadmap also included regular reporting on complaints, use of force, and fair and impartial policing data.
For several members of the city council, it didn't go far enough.
Councilor Chad Spooner, Ward 6, proposed the creation of a citizens advisory council, which would review polices and procedures, use of force incidents and recommend community members to participate in the hiring of police officers.
“I think it’s good to have an outsider review policies," he said. Having a greater diversity of people reviewing policies and procedures will lead to improvements. Having the advisory council review uses of force would help build trust with the community, Spooner suggested. “It's going to help our police department stay ahead of the curve."
“If we want transparency in our police department, it’s going to take community involvement," he said, adding that there will be times when the work is hard. “Our police department, our citizens will be stronger because of it.”
He proposed an eight-person board with two community members, two representatives from the business community, two representatives from local non-profit organizations, the police chief and one other.
Spooner also called for equity and anti-racism training for the council. “I think we could all benefit from it," he said. In addition, Spooner said he would like to hear from the Vermont Racial Justice Alliance or the governor's Racial Equity Task Force.
Councilor Mike McCarthy, Ward 4, also supported the creation of an advisory panel. He, too, wanted there to be “an opportunity for folks to come to citizens who are their neighbors.”
“Community involvement in this process is important," said Jim Pelkey, Ward 2, adding that the role of the panel should be advisory only.
"We really need to work on rebuilding the trust in our police department," said Kate Laddison, Ward 5. Transparency and engagement are needed, she said, adding it's “important we get diverse voices into the conversation.”
She was pleased by the idea of regular updates from the police to the council. “I’ve head loud and clear that we haven’t done a good job of oversight," she said. “We’re in a moment of change so lets seize the opportunity and make it better.”
Cloud said he had concerns about diverting authority given to the manager over personnel and to the council over policy with this new council. He advised the council to get legal advice on how much authority could be given to an advisory panel without having to change the charter.
Cloud also noted that the officers who were involved in the uses of force were terminated. Two cases were also referred to the Vermont State Police for criminal investigation and resulted in charges. “I don’t think there’s evidence that we haven’t held officers accountable," Cloud said.
Pelkey and Spooner both said the role would be strictly advisory.
“I fully understand that it’s our chief of police’s neck," Spooner said. In the end decisions need to lay with chief, he added, but that doesn’t mean others can’t give advice.
McCarthy said the body would be consultative not deliberative with the council making policy changes. “I’m not looking for having a body of people who are going to have the power to directly contradict the role of the council," he said.
After agreeing they were not ready to vote on the roadmap, the council tabled it until its next meeting.
The chief reports
Interim SAPD Chief Maurice Lamothe updated the council on some of the initiatives within the SAPD, beginning with the embedded crisis counselor from Northwestern Counseling & Support Services (NCSS). The SAPD led the state in having an embedded counselor. The St. Albans Barracks of the Vermont State Police, which Lamothe led, soon followed.
The counselor goes with officers on calls involving someone in crisis. Although police may have communication and deescalation training, "that's just it, we're trained in a lot of things," Lamothe said. The counselors have expertise in working with people in crisis. In addition to helping to calm the initial situation, the counselor can work with people at the scene to arrange follow-up services. If the situation is considered safe, officers may withdraw and leave the counselor to talk privately with those at the scene, Lamothe explained.
Before getting a counselor, “we were more or less putting a band-aid on the situation at the scene," Lamothe said.
Since nearly every call police deal with is a crisis, counselors at the two departments began also going to other calls, such as accidents, he explained.
The counselors are the “best resource I’ve seen in my 20 years in state police," Lamothe said, adding he would like to have three.
However, he did say that police always accompany crisis workers to ensure their safety.
In-person deescalation training began for the SAPD on Tuesday for half of the department, with the other half starting on Thursday.
Lamothe provided a lengthy list of ways the SAPD engages with the community from Coffee with a Cop and National Night Out to volunteering at Martha's Kitchen, and working with Turning Point and NCSS.
In addition, the SAPD has been redoing its evaluation process, work that began at the start of the year, so there are quarterly check-ins as well as more formal annual reviews.
Lamothe also explained that while the lobby is closed because of COVID-19, people are able to call with complaints or have an officer come to them to take a complaint. There is a form which is filled out and all complaints are investigated, even those which are filed anonymously.