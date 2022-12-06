ST. ALBANS — As Town Meeting Day approaches, candidates for St. Albans City Council are starting to announce their plans.
Out of the six seats on city council, two are up for grabs each March, and this year, the winning candidates will represent Wards 3 and 4 over the next three years.
For Ward 3, current alderperson Marie Bessette announced her intention to run again on Monday. In her announcement letter, she highlighted some of the council’s successes she helped oversee during her six years on the board, such as pushing forward the construction of Hard’Ack’s year-round swimming pool and using “creative financing” to keep taxes low.
“Sitting on the Council has given me a unique vision of how much thought goes into each process. Not every decision is easy,” Bessette said. “We still have work to do, but I feel we have come a long way since I began and it’s been wonderful being part of the process.”
No other candidates for Ward 3 have yet announced plans to run.
As for Ward 4, the current alderperson, Mike McCarthy, plans on leaving council in March in order to spend more time in his other elected job – working in the state legislature.
McCarthy said he already spent a lot of time last session corralling votes for Democrats as the House’s whip. This upcoming year, he will leave that role to focus on his committee assignment, which has yet to be determined.
“I want to achieve certain policy goals and make sure the legislature works well,” McCarthy said. “More than half of committee chairs are retiring and there's over 40 new members coming into the house. There's a lot of opportunity for new leadership.”
McCarthy’s prior committee assignments include the House Committee on Government Operations, the House Rules Committee, the Joint Carbon Emissions Reduction Committee and the Joint Rules Committee.
McCarthy endorsed his neighbor, Trudy Cioffi, to take his Ward 4 seat on the city council.
Like Bessette, Cioffi announced her intention to run for Ward 4 in a letter to the Messenger, which laid out some of her qualifications, such as serving on the Samaritan House board, the St. Albans City School board in the past and as the co-chair for the local Relay for Life.
Cioffi also has 30 years of experience working as an educator.
“I am excited to see what the future holds for our community. I will work to continue the economic development in our downtown and neighborhoods so that we have a growing tax base and can keep costs low for residents,” Cioffi stated in her announcement letter. “I also hope that we can increase support for people struggling with mental health and housing insecurity.”
