ST. ALBANS CITY — Downtown visitors can park for two free hours in the city’s parking garage this holiday season.
Downtown visitors may be able to permanently park for two free hours if this holiday change is a success.
The city council carried a motion to make the temporary change at the council’s meeting this past Monday night, including the provision that the council can return to the idea and make it permanent after the holidays.
Those who park longer than two hours will simply be tolled for subsequent hours on their way out the garage, same as the current system.
Marty Manahan, the city’s director of public works, pitched the idea to the council. He said downtown merchants pushed for the change “for some time.”
“It’s an effort to get people to use the garage that are coming down shopping,” Manahan said, “as well as to try to get some of the employees of the establishments to use the garage, to get used to it and realize that it’s a safe place and a convenient place.”
Councilor Jim Pelkey said some downtown business employees will probably use the garage for more than two hours.
“Possibly,” Manahan said.
That could only benefit the city, if the employees in question are currently parking along the central downtown streets.
Councilor Chad Spooner said he didn’t expect the two free hours to hurt the garage’s revenue “a whole lot.”
“Shouldn’t,” Manahan agreed.
Councilor Tim Hawkins, on the other hand, asked why drivers currently parking on downtown streets for two free hours would move their vehicles to the parking garage for the same two free hours.
Manahan said, “It’s a good point.”
Hawkins has a law office on Stebbins Street.
Hawkins said, “If I were a business on Main Street — and I’m not, but I’m a business in the downtown — and I had plenty of parking, I would want to pay for my customers to park and to come and see me. It would be worth it for me to do that.”
That led Manahan to describe the city’s validation program.
Businesses can purchase validation stickers. If, say, a Mimmo’s or an Artist-in-Residence customer gets a parking ticket for staying in a parking space longer than two hours, said customer can bring the ticket to the business where they spent that time and the business can apply a validation sticker.
The customer then sends the ticket, with the validation sticker, to the St. Albans Police Dept., which will then void the ticket.
This came as a happy surprise to Hawkins.
“It’s worth it for someone to walk through my door and utilize my time and services,” he said. “For what, a few bucks?”
Manahan noted not every business participates in the validation program.
Despite Hawkins’ unanswered question about what might motivate a downtown parker to shift to the parking garage for the same free parking time, councilor Mike McCarthy said he’s excited about the new free time in the garage.
“We’ve talked for ages about how if you’re going to have a good parking program, you’ve got to have a system of incentives and disincentives,” McCarthy said.
“If we want people to leave the spaces on Main Street open for short-term parking for the customers of the businesses in the downtown, we’ve got to get more of the cars off of Main Street ... and if you give people a free chance to park in the garage, I think that’s a way to retrain some behavior and maybe open up a few of those spaces.”
McCarthy predicted downtown merchants will be happy to hear about the program, “including a couple that live very close to me.”
“I’m excited to hear about this,” McCarthy concluded. “Excited to try it out.”
Getting the program in action takes minimal effort on city officials’ part. Manahan said it’s as simple as reprogramming the garage computers’ software and putting additional signage by the garage.
As for getting the word out, Manahan said city officials plan to use social media and work with downtown merchants to spread the word.
City Manager Dominic Cloud had a suggestion.
“We could put it at the bottom of the ‘Quiet Your Ride’ signs,” he joked.
“‘Quiet Your Ride — use the parking garage instead,’” Pelkey laughed.
Manahan said another common merchant suggestion is raising the parking ticket penalty from $15 to $20-25, but Manahan said city staff isn’t proposing that yet.