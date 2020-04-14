ST. ALBANS CITY — On Monday night the St. Albans City Council approved an emergency ordinance allowing the St. Albans Police Dept. (SAPD) to ticket those who deliberately violated Governor Phil Scott's "stay home, stay safe" order.
SAPD Chief Gary Taylor told the council that most residents are complying with the order and keeping their distance from others in public. However, there are some members of the community who are not so cooperative.
“They’re quick to tell the cops what they can do with the governor’s executive order,” said Taylor.
"They reply politely?" asked Mayor Tim Smith.
"Seldom politely," replied Taylor, adding, "in some cases it involves fingers."
Because the emphasis has been on education over enforcement, the police have not been able to do much to persuade those who deliberately break the rules to comply, he said.
In addition, community members who call with complaints about people violating the order are frustrated that the police have been unable to do much besides explain the order and its importance to violators.
Law enforcement agencies are having weekly phone calls with the attorney general's office. Other departments have also expressed similar frustrations and the general consensus was for everyone to adopt a similar ordinance, according to Taylor. The ordinance is based on Burlington's, which was crafted with assistance from the attorney general's office.
“We really don’t want to be jackbooted thugs, if you will," said Taylor. "At the same time there has to be some mechanism for us to get some compliance.”
“I can’t ask police officers to go out and do this and be… ridiculed and mocked with no ability to back it up," Taylor added.
Under the city's charter, the council can pass an emergency order which will be in effect for 30 days without a public hearing. The council unanimously did so Monday.
The ordinance will apply to anyone who deliberately violates the governor's emergency orders.
Penalties begin at $100 to $500 for a first offense, rising to $250 to $500 for a second offense and $500 for a third.
While the ordinance references both individuals and businesses, Taylor said the SAPD would be focusing on individuals, with the attorney general's office handling enforcement actions against businesses.
“Believe it or not, we do have a couple of businesses. They’re in the town, not the city," said Taylor.
Under state law, violation of the governor's emergency order can carry a civil penalty of $1,000 to $10,000 and a criminal penalty of up to six months in jail and a $500 fine. Scott, however, has chosen to emphasize education over enforcement. In a press conference on Monday, he said Vermont has one of the highest rates of compliance with a governor's emergency order in the country.