ST. ALBANS CITY — As the City of St. Albans begins looking for a new city clerk, Arleigh Young has been named to the position in the interim. She’s been appointed for the next three months.
Young, who began working as the city’s planning and development assistant in October, said she has no plans to apply for the position when it becomes available this July.
“I’ll be sticking with development. I enjoy working with the downtown, and I would like to stay there,” she told the Messenger.
Young’s appointment is one step in an ongoing effort to finda replacement for prior City Clerk Curry Galloway, who had ended up leaving the role due to health issues. Young was asked to fill the position as the city begins its search for qualified candidates from inside and outside city limits.
When Galloway first left her position, the city was restricted in its search by city charter, but Town Meeting Day voters agreed to give City Council the power to appoint someone into the role. Prior to the approved change, only city residents could fill the role, and the city argued that today’s economic climate required a much wider search.
Charter changes, however, require more than just resident approval, which is why there’s a three-month window for Young to fill. The Vermont State Legislature must sign off all charter changes, which is expected to happen this July.
Young has agreed to fill the role in the meantime. She said much of the city clerk’s office responsibilities had already been performed by assistant city clerks Sara Gabaree and Deana Paquette, and she’ll be around to help fill in the gaps.
City Manager Dominic Cloud explained much of the same when City Council agreed to appoint Young as interim city clerk during a special meeting held last Friday, March 4.
“During Curry’s absence, the assistants were performing the bulk of the work,” Cloud said. “And we anticipate that model continuing under Arleigh’s tenure.”
Prior to joining the city in the planning and development department, Young was an installation coordinator with Windows & Doors by Brownell in Williston and a head of the art restoration department at Joseph J. Marotti Co.
Over the next three months, Cloud said that the city intends to conduct its search for the new city clerk/treasurer. The position is responsible for maintaining the city’s property records and licenses, conducting local elections and keeping the town’s financial accounts.
