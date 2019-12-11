ST. ALBANS CITY — Dairy Farmers of America is one step closer to building new silos up to 105 feet high on Federal Street.
The city council approved a first reading of new height regulations for the service-industrial district during its meeting Monday, raising the allowable height of some buildings in the district from 85 feet to 105 feet.
DFA, which merged with the St. Albans Cooperative Creamery earlier this year, plans to build a new silo with the possibility of more in the future.
The city council tasked the city’s planning commission with revising city ordinances to allow structures up to that height.
And the planning commission recently did so, with a couple recommendations. For one thing, the commission stipulated any structure taller than 85 feet can only be for storage and processing.
“You can’t build a skyscraper office building up to one-hundred five feet,” explained Chip Sawyer, the city’s planning director.
The planning commission’s second stipulation was a specific setback from the service-industrial district boundary depending on the structure’s height.
The DFA’s proposed new silos at the creamery’s Federal Street location could hold about 70,000 gallons, about four tanker-sized loads.
Councilor Tim Hawkins noted the proposed silos are about 20 feet shorter than the Bourdeau Brothers’ grain elevator.
Sawyer said that in the case of the grain elevator, Bourdeau Brothers asked for an exception, not an amendment to the regulations.
Hawkins clarified that the amended height regulation would only apply to structures in the service-industrial district — no other part of the city.
The council’s discussion on the matter Monday served as a public hearing, but no one chimed in, save for project representatives, the council members and city staff.
The council accepted the first reading of the proposed height amendment without dissent.
DFA hopes to begin the construction process around March, assuming it receives the necessary permits, and plans to complete the project before next winter.
The DFA plans to build future silos so the co-op site adheres to the DFA’s Good Manufacturing Practices, or GMPs: specifically, so that the co-op no longer mixes different milk types in one silo.
That’s according to Peter Cross of the St. Albans-based engineering firm Cross Consulting Engineers, who told the city council at its October meeting the co-op currently holds multiple types of milk in any one silo, washing the silo before switching types.
But the DFA’s GMPs require separate silos for each milk type: whole milk, skim milk and so forth.
The co-op needs the additional silos to allow for more milk storage.
“It’s a pretty small site down there,” Cross told the city council. “There’s not a lot of room.”