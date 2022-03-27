ST. ALBANS TOWN — Could the City of St. Albans and Town of St. Albans find a solution to its affiliation fee standoff?
Selectboard member Brendan Deso offered one Monday night after the town’s selectboard discussed an expansion to the affiliation fee program passed by City Council earlier this month.
“It's not going to be solved by negotiating directly with the city manager [Dominic Cloud]. The only thing we can do at this point is to negotiate directly with the City Council,“ he said.
The affiliation fee itself is the result of an ongoing disagreement between the two municipalities related to the use of sewer/water infrastructure. Under the program put in place by City Council in 2015, any developers wanting to use the city’s water/sewer programs would be required by contract to pay a perpetual annual fee based off of property assessments.
Deso proposed that the two boards – the selectboard and city council – meet directly to discuss a way out of the situation. His first offer would be to change the affiliation fee from its current perpetual rate to a 10-year fee that would be based off of half of the town’s tax property rate.
As it is now, Deso argued that the fee operates as a property tax, and if the town decided to pay it to offload the fee’s burden on individual taxpayers, the town would legitimize what Deso said is an illegal practice.
“Whenever the legitimacy of the affiliation fee is called into question, specifically, whether or not it's a tax – which it is – and whether or not the City of St. Albans has the authority to collect it, – which it does not – the city manager's default argument is why doesn't the town collect it? Tell the town to go collect it. That's the easiest way to solve this. He's right. Because we have the authority to collect it. And if we were to collect it, it would legitimize it and make it legal. So we don't. Now, why do we not? Because it's too high. It's too much money. And it's in perpetuity,” he said.
As the former selectboard chair, Deso has worked to challenge the fee both publicly and privately. As one of the few fee payers in the town, he said he had considered challenging it himself in court.
“I refused to pay it for the longest time. And I had stuff taped to my door … I got disconnection warnings, and then I ended up paying it because I have a six-month-old now. If it was just my wife and I, I might have seen where it went and asked the court to figure it out. And I was pretty confident I would have won in that case, but six-month-old now,” he said.
Deso’s fellow selectboard members were less sure of the proposal.
“Well, the bottom line here Brendan is this has been going on for years,” selectboard member Jack Brigham said. “And we’re trying to beat a dead horse. I can say and I’ve said this 100 times is it was solved at one point. And we blew it. That’s all I’m going to say.”
Deso also challenged the city’s narrative that the fee is needed to offset development costs related to infrastructure expansion. He said there’s at least five ways that the city’s property tax is directly subsidized by the utility.
“And if you went into it, you could prove that,” he said. “So the whole argument that the city taxpayer needs to collect the affiliation fee and deposit it in the general fund to offset its cost and make it fair is a bold-faced lie as far as I can tell, and I'll challenge the city manager openly to prove me wrong.”
While the fee is paid by a minority of people in the town, its effects have had further-reaching impacts on the relationship of the two municipalities. State Sen. Corey Parent (R-Franklin) said that it has hampered development when infrastructure should be used to help areas grow.
“And if you think about it from a state perspective,” Parent said. “Most of these plants are built with mostly state federal dollars. They are meant to go to regional growth, not just one municipality. They're really meant to grow areas and not one.”
The existence of the fee has also pushed the town to develop its own sewer/water infrastructure without the City of St. Albans’ involvement. The town has opted to use roughly $1.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars to move the work forward.
Deso called the effort to duplicate such infrastructure a “waste of money.” If the two municipalities worked together, however, they would have a larger toolbox to attract economic development.
“[Rutland] is using the ability to lower water and sewer rates for certain uses to create commercial industrial growth. Wouldn't that be neat? If we said if you came into the industrial park, and you'll pay, we'll give you a 25% break on water and sewer?”
Deso then compared Cloud’s bargaining mentality to that of Russian President Vladimir Putin for adding a moratorium on new water hookups to the program if the fee was ever struck down legally.
“When our neighbors do obtain legal counsel, and they do win, and they defeat this fee, we’ll be stuck with a moratorium and then we're in even worse shape. And that to me is no different than a certain president in Eastern Europe saying, ‘I know my army is weaker than yours. But if we get in an indirect military conflict, we both lose.’ No, take me to court, but I'll put it on a moratorium if I lose. It's the same mentality,” Deso said.
Finally, Deso noted that Cloud, in a past committee hearing, said that the city’s water infrastructure is worth $50 million, and if the city’s property tax was paid based on that number, it would cost the city $900,000 to pay its tax bill to the town.
He also mentioned the city’s phosphorus discharge from its water/sewer infrastructure as adversely affecting the bay. Parent said the town estimates it would cost $100,000 a year to offset the costs of the phosphorus discharge.
“And so you got the state of Vermont, the town, subsidizing the system, and we can't come together and make a deal that works for everybody? That's reasonable? I mean, at what point is this just not total and complete greed and absurdity,” Deso said.
The selectboard took no formal vote on the proposal to meet with City Council, but selectboard member Bryan Deslauriers said he’d like to take a wait-and-see approach to see if Vermont’s state legislature will pass bill language that makes the fee illegal.
The full meeting can be seen below.
