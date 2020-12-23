ST. ALBANS TOWN — An officer at the Northwest State Correctional Facility (NWSCF) was fired after sharing a profanity-laced Facebook post about having to guard a transgender inmate during a holiday.
According to recent filings with the Vermont Labor Relations Board (VLRB), corrections officer James Frank was fired from his post at the St. Albans prison in March after sharing an expletive-laden complaint to Facebook.
The lengthy post, shared in 2019, concerned Frank having been called in to the prison on July 4 to cover for another employee assigned to guard a transgender inmate on suicide watch, and included slurs directed at the inmate’s gender identity and mental health.
While the post was only visible to Frank’s friends on Facebook, many of those friends were reportedly current or former corrections department staff. Supervisors within the St. Albans prison became aware of the post, according to VLRB’s findings, and Frank was placed on leave as an investigation launched.
Immediate reports from the Department of Corrections (DOC) found Frank had made “insensitive, intolerant, disparaging, offensive [and] threatening” comments regarding one’s “gender, sexual orientation and/or gender identity” after identifying himself as a DOC employee.
Frank’s post, according to DOC’s report, “called into serious question [his] willingness to fulfill the responsibility of your position to intervene in a dangerous situation such as inmate self-harm to protect the safety of inmates and staff at risk.”
The post ultimately led to Frank’s dismissal in early 2020, with interim DOC commissioner James Baker reportedly concerned allowing the post to go unpunished would affect the wider community’s trust in DOC and its “ability to maintain trust of the various stakeholders that scrutinize DOC.”
Even after taking into account Frank’s long record with DOC, the commissioner, VLRB said, concluded Frank “just can’t walk back from a statement like” his Facebook post.
A request for comment to DOC was not returned as of press time. Frank could not be reached for comment.
A corrections officer may be assigned to constant observation, like suicide watch, for security reasons or when there are mental health issues, like when an inmate is at serious risk of harming themselves.
Within prisons, transgender inmates, according to the National Commission on Correctional Health Care, can face “an array of risks to their health and well-being during incarceration,” and are often targets of discrimination, physical assault and emotional abuse while incarcerated.
Frank was reportedly assigned to watch over an inmate a day beforehand, spurring protests due to plans he had with family on the morning of July 4.
Like other staff at NWSCF, Frank reportedly received training on the treatment of transgender inmates, including on the use of pronouns and other matters.
Following Frank’s dismissal, Vermont’s state employees’ union, the Vermont State Employees’ Association (VSEA), unsuccessfully appealed Frank’s firing to VLRB, saying his dismissal was without “just cause” and hadn’t followed typical disciplinary procedures.
VLRB concluded earlier this month the DOC had “acted reasonably” when it fired Frank for his controversial Facebook post.
In their challenge, VSEA also cited a delay in Frank’s discipline, spurred amid a shuffling of leadership within DOC after the department’s commissioner, Michael Touchette, stepped down in 2019 amid fallout from a Seven Days report on sexual misconduct and employee drug use within state prisons.
Touchette’s replacement, Baker, reportedly found the department in “complete disarray” following his hiring in January and was unable to review Frank’s case until the following February and March.
In an apologetic statement noted within VLRB’s decision, Frank said he had made the comment while “inebriated” and had not intended for anyone outside of friends and family to see his post.
“Unfortunately, in my post that night, in an inebriated and altered state, I let my dark side rule the moment in a private setting,” the statement read. “For this, I am deeply apologetic and sincerely regretful.”
VSEA ultimately shared VLRB’s filings earlier this month with a notice warning VSEA members to “be careful about what they’re posting to social media because, judging by this VLRB ruling, it could be used against you by the State of Vermont.”
