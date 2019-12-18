MONTPELIER — Secretary of Human Services Mike Smith released an update Wednesday on the Dept. of Corrections in which he announced that Corrections Commissioner Mike Touchette is stepping down.
Corrections has been rocked by an expose from Seven Days which revealed widespread abuse of female prisoners at the Chittenden County Correctional Facility.
In his statement, Smith laid out several steps the Agency of Human Services is taking to address issues exposed by the media or uncovered internally.
The Department of Human Resources is now operating a hotline through which corrections may report sensitive information directly to the Office of the Commissioner of Human Resources. The number is 802-828-1141.
Supervisors have been informed, more than once, that no form of retribution of retaliation against employees of the department who have communicated or are thought to have communicated alleged misconduct will be tolerated, Smith said.
Deputy Commissioner Judy Henkin is overseeing the day-to-day operations at the Chittenden County Correctional Facility in coordination with Superintendent Stone. Henkin is now reporting directly to Smith in this role.
Smith said he will recommend to Gov. Phil Scott that the state commission and independent, external investigation.
"We are still determining the scope of this investigation and the team to conduct it, but it will be thorough and look deeply into the Department and its operations," Smith wrote. "I am hopeful this investigation will start within the next few weeks and conclude within 120 days. This will ensure we get an outside perspective on the conditions within the Department of Corrections."
Smith said he is working on "my other recommendations to the Governor regarding staffing, training, and other items that have quickly come to my attention. That report will be delivered by the end of this week."
With Touchette's departure, Henkin will step in as Acting Commissioner. Smith said an interim will be named to oversee corrections during the independent review.
Touchette, who has worked for Vermont for nearly 30 years, will remain employed with the state.