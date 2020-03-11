WASHINGTON, D.C. – According to a release from Sen. Patrick Leahy, D – Vt., the Vermont is expected to receive $4.9 million in federal grant funds to help address the possible outbreak of COVID-19 under an $8.3 billion emergency funding bill passed last week.
The funding, administered through a Public Health Emergency Preparedness (PHEP) program under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is intended to support state and local governments in their response to a possible spread of COVID-19.
“Vermonters are not looking for rhetoric when they are facing the reality of a pandemic,” Leahy said. “These grants will support the efforts on the ground in Vermont, and I commend the cooperation and tireless efforts of [Gov. Phil Scott], local leaders and the health care community as we work together to address this crisis in Vermont and beyond our borders.”
As COVID-19, the disease resulting from the current coronavirus outbreak, continues to spread, Leahy said additional funds could become available to Vermont under the CDC’s PHEP program.
As the vice chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Leahy was among the leading negotiators behind drafting the $8.3 billion spending package approved last week.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there have been more than 120,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since its initial diagnosis late last year, prompting the World Health Organization to formally declare COVID-19 a “pandemic.”
More than 4,500 deaths have been attributed to the disease, which can result in symptoms ranging from mild to severe and even death, and more than 66,000 have recovered from COVID-19 since it was first observed in China last year.
Health officials have said most cases of COVID-19 would be mild or moderate.
There remains only one known case of COVID-19 in Vermont, with state officials saying the individual – an older man from Bennington County – was receiving treatment in an airborne infection isolation room at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center.
More information on Vermont and COVID-19 is available at the Vermont health department’s website at healthvermont.gov/covid19.