RICHFORD — Richford selectboard member Linda Collins seeks reelection to a three-year term this Town Meeting Day, challenged by Josh Aldrich and newcomer Linda Coons.
Collins has held a seat on the Richford Selectboard for 12 years. She was the chair for 10 of those years and currently serves as the board’s assistant chair as well as the chair of the town’s parks, playgrounds and cemeteries commissions. Aldrich ran for selectboard last year, losing to current selectboard chair, Andrew Derby. Aldrich has been involved with public safety in the town for 21 years, serving as an EMT and on the fire department. This is Coons’ first candidacy for selectboard. She started the town’s neighborhood watch about 30 years ago, she said.
Collins said, “I’ve run the board for many years, so I’ve taken part in most every aspect of it. I like to solve problems, and this is the job to do it.”
Collins added that she has some projects she hasn’t finished yet.
“I’m in the middle of working with the fire chief on getting some grants for fire equipment.”
She also said the town is considering the purchase of a new fire truck but would need to find grant money to make that viable.
“I’ve gotten over $100,000 worth of grants in the past two years for the town myself,” she said.
Aldrich said, “It’s time for change in (Collins’) seat.”
If he were elected, he plans to focus on keeping the tax rate low and also to apply to all possible grants, he said.
“I want to make sure every line item is affordable. I want to make sure everything is balanced.”
Coons said, “I’d like to be able to keep our tax rate low, but sometimes we just have to bite the bullet and move ahead. If it means paying a little bit more of a tax rate then sometimes we do it.”
“I feel like I actually have the time to put into doing the research, and I’d like to be able to help out the community” Coons added. “Richford has a lot to offer. We just need figure out how to prioritize and put things together.”
Coons said she thinks the Richford community needs to get more involved with what is going on in the town.
“If they have ideas we can try to stride forward on, they have to bring them to the table,” she said. “Listening to people means a lot.”
“I think the public needs to be well-informed. Everyone has a voice to be heard,” she said.
Scott Coons, Linda’s husband, currently serves on Richford’s selectboard. His term did not expire this year, and if she were elected, the two would be serving simultaneously.
“I would not be on the ballot if there was a conflict of interest. I did research on it. I’ve checked with the Secretary of State,” Coons said. “It’s a voted position.”
“I’d like to be part of the solution, not the problem,” she added. “Transparency means a lot to me.”
All three candidates noted drug activity and the closing of the town’s bank as current issues facing the town.
The town will be working with the state police through an “intelligence-based policing” program, which allows the public to share tips, voice concerns and offer solutions to criminal activity.
Collins, who also serves as the town’s Emergency Disaster Coordinator, said the town and police will be working together to “try to reduce the drugs, which are in every town.”
Aldrich said, “We can never really get enough police presence in Richford.”
And Coons hopes the town can move forward with the program. She thinks the state police’s program is “to try to keep people involved.”
Aldrich said losing the town’s bank was “almost a disaster.”
Collins said getting a new bank or credit union in the Richford is “not the town’s responsibility.” But she is working with a committee that is trying to get one back in town.
“It’s looking promising,” but she can’t say anything for sure, she said.
That committee is not associated with the selectboard.
Coons and Aldrich they consider housing to be problem in the town, and low rent may factor into that.
“A lot of people were concerned about how the state is sending up, I guess, criminals because rent is cheaper,” Aldrich said.
He thinks that if if rent were higher to a degree, it would be a good thing, he said.
“If rent was higher the state would probably look elsewhere,” he said.
But “everybody deserves a chance. None of us are perfect,” he added.
Coons said, “It is a problem with some of the renters that come in.”
“Everybody needs a place to live. The rentals maybe are too low, but if people don’t have jobs and can’t afford rent, what are they going to do? It’s a work in progress,” she added.
Collins said that this is not a proven issue.
“This is gossip,” she said. “We have low-income housing. Everybody else does too.”
Aldrich also said unemployment is a problem in Richford.
“It would be nice to get some businesses so we can employ some more people,” Aldrich said. “We’ve got a lot of business land for sale right here in Richford.”
Coons said, “Maybe we could bring other businesses to the town, but it’s a hard road. The community has to be together.”
Coons and Aldrich noted the importance of communication between the town and its officials.
“Our town last year got three new members on the board, which was great. they’re fixing things that should’ve been fixed from the last five or six years, like being fair to the public and making sure people are heard,” Aldrich said. “Communication to the public is huge for me.”
Coons said she would like to see more community input.
“We need to keep moving forward, prioritize what there is, look at what we have and branch of from that,” she said. “You can have one person that might say one thing that can make a difference in our community. I like to lend an ear.”
Collins said she thinks the board needs someone with experience.
“Most of the board members have only been on for one year. I think my experience speaks for itself,” she said.
“I believe I’ve proven myself over the past 10 years, and it’ll be up to the voters to decide whether they’re happy with it or not.”