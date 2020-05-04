ST. ALBANS CITY — St. Albans City has commissioned Municipal Resources, Inc. (MRI) to do a review of recruitment, selection, onboarding and training practices at the St. Albans Police Dept. (SAPD).
MRI will be reviewing current practices and offering recommendations in all three areas, according to city manager Dominic Cloud.
"Recruiting officers in this climate both nationally and locally... is a heavy lift," Cloud said. However, he added there is "no evidence anybody made judgment errors or lowered our standards." Those standards are the same as other Vermont police departments, Cloud said.
He compared the hiring of MRI to "getting your star hitter a new batting coach."
The decision to hire MRI comes after a string of incidents involving SAPD officers. Three officers have faced accusations of use of excessive force in the course of their jobs. A fourth has been charged with kidnapping and assaulting a woman in order to prevent her from talking about his alleged sexual abuse of her when she was a child and he was a teenager.
"We've had a couple of misfires," said Cloud. "Sometimes somebody slips through the cracks."
The SAPD acted immediately once command officers learned of the excessive force incidents and none of the officers involved are still employed by the SAPD. The fourth, Zachary Pigeon, is the subject of an administrative investigation. Should he refuse to meet with the investigating officer, answer questions or provide untruthful answers, that would be grounds for dismissal, according to SAPD Chief Gary Taylor. However, Pigeon would then still have the right to appeal that dismissal.
This is the most recent change in practices at the SAPD, which have included updated policies and procedures around use of force requiring officers to intervene immediately if they witness another officer using excessive force. Officers have always been required to report use of force, but those reports were reviewed and not investigated unless there was cause. Now all use of force reports are investigated, including a review of all video footage. The SAPD has revised its guidelines on use of tasers and placed a command level officer on the night shift, which is when the use of force incidents occurred.
Officers were also required to attend training on how to deescalate tense situations.
MRI will look at the impact of the recent incidents on recruitment, in addition to making recommendations for hiring and training based on national trends and best practices.
Alan Gould, MRI's president and chief operating officer, will head the St. Albans City project. He is a retired police chief who also served as an instructor at the New Hampshire Police Academy for 15 years. Other retired police chiefs who work for MRI are also expected to participate in the review.
Cloud said he expects one of the recommendations will be broadening the hiring of police officers to include a panel of interviewers. "A police officer in this day and age... is a really key hire," said Cloud.
The hiring of officers is "something we as an organization and I as city manager need to pay more attention to," he continued. "Police officers are special and we've had a wake-up call."