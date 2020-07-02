ST. ALBANS CITY — Consultants hired by the city to examine the St. Albans Police Dept.’s hiring and training practices will present the public of what they will be doing on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at city hall.
Municipal Resources, Inc. (MRI) will begin their work for the city with a review of critical focus areas such as the hiring and selection process for officers, 21st century policing concepts, best practices in use of force policies, dealing with police misconduct, and responding to the needs of the community in changing times.
In the weeks after the kickoff presentation, MRI will work with the City’s leadership team to revise the City’s practices and policies in the above areas, present those to the city council for approval, and implement a training program for all of the officers in the department. This complement’s the Department’s additional efforts to provide training for officers in de-escalation strategies.
According to Interim Police Chief Maurice Lamothe, “One of the most important things in any organization is the people you select for the team. It’s important that they reflect the values of the organization and I’m eager to roll up my sleeves on this effort.”
The kickoff presentation is limited to 50 attendees and will occur at City Hall at 6:30 pm on July 9, 2020. All attendees must practice appropriate social distancing protocols and will have their temperature taken at the door. A live video feed will also be available for those that wish to observe remotely.