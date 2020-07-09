ST. ALBANS CITY — Hiring and selection of police officers, improved guidance on use of force, and public accountability were the key themes when Municipal Resources Inc. laid out its vision for improvements at the St. Albans Police Dept. (SAPD) Thursday night.
MRI was hired by the city in April after three instances of use of force by police – two on prisoners handcuffed in a cell – came to light, and the arrest of an off-duty officer for kidnapping and assault. The latter and the two officers involved in the use of force against people held in cells were dismissed. An officer who used a Taser on an intoxicated man was found to have operated within what was then the department’s use of force policy.
Alan Gould, the president of MRI and himself a former police chief, emphasized the importance of hiring from the very beginning of the meeting.
“The police department is only as good as the men and women who are out there walking the beat,” he said. When hiring “don’t settle, don’t compromise your standards ever.”
MRI will be assisting the department in building a comprehensive hiring process that includes the community and all levels of the department, including civilians, in interviews.
“You hire for traits and train for skills,” Gould said, adding that character and personality are things that can’t be trained.
“We’re looking for the best people,” said Andrew Lavoie, former chief of the Nashua, N.H. department. “We can teach you how to be a cop... We can’t teach you how to be a good person.”
The final step in the hiring process should be a thorough background check that includes a narrative and all supporting documentation.
Field training officers who will then work with the new officers are “absolutely critical,” said Gould.
MRI will also be assisting the SAPD in building an “early warning system” to detect officers who could become a problem by looking at absenteeism, complaints and use of force data.
All uses of force should be reported, which the SAPD has long done, with all officers present filling out reports and all incidents investigated, explained Sean Kelly of MRI, also a former police chief. The city began requiring use of force reports from all officers present and investigating all incidents last year.
The department’s use of force policy, also called response to resistance, should specify when force is allowed and when it should stop, Kelly said.
But if resistance is what triggers use of force, the question becomes how is resistance defined.
When asked, a member of the MRI team explained that resistance can be both passive and active. “Each has its own level of force that can be used so the officer can fulfil their duty,” he said. “We will help the department define what resistance is.”
MRI is recommending the department publish an annual report outlining when and under what circumstances force was used in each instance.
In addition to immediately investigating each use of force, the command staff should also be keeping track of uses of force by individual officers and examining data on use of force at least quarterly, according to MRI.
MRI also wants the department to have a complaint system in which all complaints, even anonymous ones, are accepted and investigated. Those who filed complaints should get an immediate response from the chief telling them the complaint is being investigated and a follow-up in writing once its complete informing them of what the investigation found and if any disciplinary action was taken.
Lavoie said a complaint program helps to protect the public by identifying officers who may need to be removed or problems with the department’s procedures.
“You have to be able to critique and criticize yourself,” he said. “The citizens shouldn’t always be the ones to tell us there’s a problem.”
One of the policies and procedures MRI will be working with the SAPD to establish is how internal investigations are conducted.
Although the focus was on the SAPD, broader questions of policing also arose.
“Our society is doing a horrible job of addressing mental illness,” said Kurz, saying a full-time social worker can be a good addition to a department. The SAPD has an embedded mental health counselor from Northwestern Counseling & Support Services, and was the first department in the state to do so.
The SAPD also has a history of working with social service agencies to find ways to assist people who were both clients of those agencies and having a lot of police contact.
Lavoie said mental health workers often won’t go into a potentially volatile situation without a police officer present. “Some people can’t be deescalated right away. They just can’t,” he said. People who believe counselors can replace police in every instance involving mental health lack “experience to understand how bad someone in crisis can be.”
Asked if there was role for the public to play in overseeing MRI’s work with the SAPD, Gould said that oversight should be done by the council, which has hired MRI and is the public’s elected representatives.
There was, however, numerous recommendations for officers to become involved with the community, from the chief on down. In Nashua, for example, officers were heavily involved with a community center, including tutoring kids. A chief’s advisory committee was also mentioned as a possibility.
When one woman in the audience lamented that people don’t respect police as they once did, Gould put some of the onus for that on the militarization of police. Police who stay in their cruisers behind tinted windows risk alienating the public, he suggested, comparing that to a police officer who didn’t know him but still waived when he was out for a ride on his motorcycle.
MRI will not be issuing a report on their work. Instead, they will be working directly with the department. “The best way to use us is to get things done, not make recommendations,” Gould said.
All four MRI representatives repeatedly emphasized how open the SAPD leadership has been to working with them.
Kelly demonstrated by sitting back with his arms crossed and saying that is how they are typically greeted. SAPD’s officers were, by contrast, leaning forward, taking notes and asking questions, he said, modelling that as well.
Thursday’s meeting was the first in a four step process. As outlined by city manager Dominic Cloud, those steps are:
- MRI lays out the aspirations, vision and values for the process.
- MRI works with department leadership to craft policies based on best practices in hiring, background checks, use of force, and internal investigations.
- Those policies are presented to the city council for formal adoption. This will be the opportunity for the public to weigh in on those policies.
- Officers are trained on how to follow those policies. MRI will continue to support department leadership during this process.
There won’t be an evaluation to determine what went wrong at the SAPD, because that determination has already been made, Cloud said. The SAPD hired people it shouldn’t have.
“We could have done a better job with our background [checks]. We could have done a better job getting the right people on the team,” he said.
The work with MRI is intended to correct that failing and other areas needing improvement.