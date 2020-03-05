GRAND ISLE/NORTH HERO – A temporary drawbridge spanning Route 2 between Grand Isle and North Hero remains open to two lanes of traffic as construction continues these next two weeks on a replacement for the original Route 2 drawbridge nearby.
The Vermont Agency of Transportation is warning that drivers can expect intermittent traffic stops for construction vehicles in the coming weeks as contractors continue work on the bridge.
Contractors are scheduled to work on the replacement bridge Monday through Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., as sheet piles are installed on the replacement bridge.
According to VTrans, the temporary bridge has a speed limit of 25 miles per hour, with trucks advised to slow even further to 15 miles per hour in light of tight curves approaching the temporary bridge.
Bicyclists are advised to use caution.
According to VTrans, the work zone’s speed limit is enforced and tickets have been issued for excessive speeding in the area.
The hourly opening season for the temporary drawbridge ended in October, and mariners are advised to be aware of the Coast Guard Safety Zone near the bridge.
State officials said the original drawbridge, built in the early 1950s to span a passage colloquially referred to as “The Gut,” was deficient, with age showing in the building’s grating, its support structure and the machinery used to raise the bridge, the Messenger reported in 2018.
The state has delayed the completion of the replacement bridge to 2022 in light of soil contamination discovered nearby.