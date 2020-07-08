GEORGIA – According to a Vermont Agency of Transportation (VTrans) notice, construction is scheduled to begin next week on a replacement for the Route 104A bridge connecting Georgia and Fairfax over a northern arm of Arrowhead Mountain Lake.
The replacement is expected to close the crossing for 35 days starting on July 15, according to a VTrans notice, during which traffic over the bridge will be rerouted to the St. Albans State Highway approximately ten miles north of the Route104A crossing.
While a shorter bypass between the two roads exists at Skunk Hill Road, Georgia officials, who maintain the road as a town highway, appeared hesitant during a 2019 hearing on the bridge’s replacement about having the road accommodate the levels of traffic typically seen on Route 104A.
The bridge, reduced to a single lane after a tractor trailer fell over the northern edge of the bridge in late 2018, is slated for a full replacement according to a VTrans factsheet, with plans to widen the road over Arrowhead Mountain Lake in order to match the rest of the Route 104A corridor.
During a previous meeting with residents and officials from Georgia and Fairfax, state officials said the replacement should have a lifespan of about 75 years following its reconstruction.
VTrans places the cost of a full replacement at $2.3 million, a sum state officials said would be funded entirely through state and federal programing.
The bridge currently connecting Route 104A over Arrowhead Mountain Lake dates back to 1937, according to a VTrans factsheet.
A VTrans study reported placed the bridge’s average daily traffic volume at 6,200 trips.
While VTrans officials have previously said the bridge was in “fairly decent shape,” the damage caused by the 2018 tractor trailer accident as well as long term costs of rehabilitating the Route 104A bridge led officials to believe a more immediate, full replacement of the bridge would be more cost effective in the long run.
Since the accident, the single lane bridge has been controlled by a pair of temporary stoplights at either end.
The replacement project was the subject of Vermont’s Accelerated Bridge Program and initially pitched for early 2020 before construction was moved into the summer, when feedback from a public hearing on the replacement noted commuter traffic between Georgia and Fairfax may be lighter due to summertime school closures.
According to a VTrans notice, construction is expected to be complete by August 19.