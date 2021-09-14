Here are 8 projects that could effect your travel around Franklin and Chittenden Counties this week:
Berkshire – A culvert replacement project continues along VT 118 just north of its intersection with VT 105. A detour around the project site remains in place.
Burlington – Work on the Shelburne Street Roundabout project is underway. A new traffic pattern is in place along U.S. 7 (Shelburne Street) between Flynn Avenue and the intersections with St. Paul Street/Union Street and Beech Street. U.S. 7 northbound traffic is reduced to one lane beginning at Flynn Ave.
Motorists should expect lane closures and one-way traffic (eastbound) on Locust Street, Monday through Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Gove Court will be closed to non-residents.
Burlington-South Burlington – Work has resumed on the concrete slab rehabilitation project on U.S. 7 and the Westbound I-189 off ramp. Lane closures are in effect. Traffic will be maintained with a single lane in each direction.
Burlington Waterfront — The AMTRAK/Greenway project continues. College Street is currently closed to vehicular traffic at the waterfront rail crossing. The road will reopen to traffic on Friday, Sept. 17. Bike and pedestrian access will be maintained.
North Hero-Grand Isle – Drawbridge construction continues along U.S. 2, day and night. A speed reduction remains in place. Mariners: the drawbridge will open at the top of the hour between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. each day. To request an opening or to communicate with the bridge tender, please use Channel 13 or call 802-372-4360.
Richford – Jay – Motorists should expect one lane of alternating traffic along VT 105 in multiple locations for a roadway rehabilitation project, resulting in delays.
Williston – Due to the closure of Muddy Brook Bridge on Kimball/Marshall Avenue, motorists on U.S. 2 will see an increase in traffic interruptions and should expect extended delays during peak commute hours in the morning and evening. Plan for extra travel time through the area.
Motorists will also encounter a temporary detour with lane shifts along U.S. 2 near its intersection with Industrial Avenue for an intersection improvement project.
Winooski – A concrete slab rehabilitation project is wrapping up along U.S. 7 and West Allen St. (the Winooski Circulator). Work is scheduled for Sunday-Thursday nights (Sept. 12-16). Expect lane closures from 7 p.m.- 6 a.m.
