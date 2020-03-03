ST. ALBANS CITY — Progress on the Congress and Main project remains on schedule, according to city officials.
The three-building project includes construction of the 25,000 square-foot commercial building on the corner of Congress and Main streets as well as two residential buildings on Maiden Lane.
“It’s the next phase of the city’s revitalization,” city manager Dominic Cloud said. “In terms of the view from the street, I think we’ll be at substantial completion at the end of 2020.”
The commercial building will serve as a new home for the Community College of Vermont (CCV) on its second floor and will also house the Northwest Medical Center’s RiseVT and Lifestyle Medicine Department on its third floor.
“We anticipate opening that in the fall of 2020,” Cloud said. “CCV wants to move in. We’re pushing hard toward that date.”
Cloud said he expects developer Grant Butterfield of Nedde Real Estate might announce the building’s first-floor commercial tenants in the coming weeks.
The two residential buildings will bring a total of 66 housing units between them to the city.
The building on the corner of Maiden Lane and Congress Street will be owned by the Champlain Housing Trust, and its construction has already begun. It will provide 30 low-income housing units to the city.
Construction on the second residential building is expected to begin later this month and will provide 36 market-rate units.
Cloud said the city council has approved the purchase and sale agreements on these two residential buildings and anticipates scheduling the closing on both within the next two weeks.
“And then the city has completed its portion at that point. We’ve demolished all the buildings and remediated all the contamination and will have sold the property to the private developer.”
Cloud said the project will bring about $10 million to the tax base. But he thinks a better way to measure the project’s impact on the city is “qualitatively with the number of people you see downtown on a day-to-day basis.”
“The additional foot traffic we’re anticipating from the Community College of Vermont and the Northwest Medical Center and 66 units of housing is substantial.”
The city does not expect any sustained traffic delays throughout the remainder of construction, but there will be “day-to-day traffic management issues on Maiden Lane, maybe a couple hours here and there,” Cloud said.
Cloud said he expects there to be a hard push to get everything complete by the end of this year.