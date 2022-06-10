Congratulations to these Franklin County students who graduated from the University of Vermont this spring. The following graduates are sorted alphabetically by degree level, town and first name.
Bachelors Degrees:
East Fairfield:
Ella Justman of East Fairfield, Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Preschool.
Enosburg Falls:
Alexis Soychak, Human Development & Family Studies.
Brianna Severance, Bachelor of Science in Communication Sciences and Disorders.
Elizabeth Magnan, Bachelor of Science in Professional Nursing.
Emily Gervais, Bachelor of Science in Professional Nursing.
Erynn Ferraro, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences.
Leif Engstrom, Bachelor of Science in Mathematics.
Natalie Spaulding, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Renee Brouillette, Bachelor of Science in Human Development & Family Studies.
Samantha Stanhope, Bachelor of Science in Chemistry.
Tristan St. Cyr, Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences.
Fairfax:
Casey Langlois, Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.
Harrison Schukei, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering.
Malachi Witt of Fairfax, Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Ecological Agriculture.
Miranda Bennett, Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy.
Fairfield:
Meghann Howrigan of Fairfield, Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Communication Sciences and Disorders.
Franklin:
Mikayla Hull, Bachelor of Science in Communication Sciences and Disorders.
Rachel Dumeny, Bachelor of Science in Public Communication.
Montgomery:
Casey Caforia, Bachelor of Science in Data Science and Mathematics.
Taylor Soule, Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science.
Richford:
Daniel Newton, Bachelor of Science in the College of Education and Social Services.
Jalyn Collins, Bachelor of Science in Middle Level Education.
Jared Paquette, Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.
Sheldon:
Kaitlyn Shumway, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Preschool.
St. Albans:
Bailey Brown, Bachelor of Science in Music Education.
Briauna Abbott, Bachelor degree in Social Work.
Camille Stevens, Bachelor of Science in Music Education.
Collin Manahan, Bachelor of Arts in Economics.
Daniel Bouwens, Bachelor of Science in Wildlife & Fisheries Biology.
Daniel Reyome, Bachelor of Science in Neuroscience.
Emily Esancy, Bachelor of Science in Medical Laboratory Sciences.
Faith Corey, Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry.
Jacob Hall, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
James Konrad, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Julia Grismore, Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Kaylan Hathaway of Saint Albans, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering.
Liam Bijolle, Bachelor of Science in Professional Nursing.
Logan Bijolle, Bachelor of Science in Professional Nursing.
Nicholas Sobolew, Bachelor of Arts in Physics.
Olivia Petrie, Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education - Mathematics.
Sophia Venturo, Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.
William Beattie, Bachelor of Arts in Biology.
William Harvey, Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
Swanton:
Aaron Evans, Bachelor of Arts in Computer Science.
Emily Bourdeau, Bachelor of Science in Animal Sciences.
Emma-Rose Royea, Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education - K-6
Madison Rabtoy, Bachelor of Science in Medical Radiation Sciences.
Samantha Bushey, Bachelor of Science in Communication Sciences and Disorders.
Graduate Degrees:
Enosburg Falls:
Derek Lewis, Master of Education in Interdisciplinary.
Julia Slessova, Master degree in Public Health.
Fairfax:
Alexandra Perlow, Master of Arts in English.
Robyn Santor, Doctor of Nursing Practice in Nursing.
Fairfield:
Mary Ellen Ryan-Eldred, Master degree in Public Health.
Georgia:
Tyler Wilson, Doctor of Nursing Practice in Nursing.
Richford:
Meghan St. Pierre, Master degree in Social Work and Certificate of Graduate Study in Resiliency-Based Approaches with Families, Schools, and Communities.
Saint Albans:
Alicia Tanneberger, Master of Science in Biomedical Engineering.
Andrew Moreno, Master degree in Social Work and Certificate of Graduate Study in Resiliency-Based Approaches with Families, Schools, and Communities.
Ashleigh Peterson, Doctor of Medicine in The Robert Larner M.D. College of Medicine.
Jared Boudreau, Doctor of Physical Therapy in the Graduate College.
Kevin King of Saint Albans, Master degree in Social Work.
Lindsey Tulipani, Doctor of Philosophy in Bioengineering.
Mezrah Masada, Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
Nathan Nichols, Doctor of Philosophy in Materials Science.
Stephanie Stead, Master degree in Public Health.
Swanton:
Taylor Marquis, Doctor of Medicine in The Robert Larner M.D. College of Medicine.
