Graduation stock

Congratulations to these Community College of Vermont graduates from Franklin County for graduating this spring.

Bakersfield:

 Ashley Anne Leigh

Enosburg Falls:

 Katie Lacasse

 Angus A. McEwing

 Gabriella Charlotte Neuberger

 Nicole Lee Oswald

 Callia May Snow

Franklin:

 Whitney L. Andrews

 Justin Caleb Custer

 Jerika Mae Domina

 Vicki Lontine

 Hannah Janine Thibert

 Ashley Renae Tomer

Georgia:

 Tirah Lynn Constant

Richford:

 Angel B. Goldsmith

Saint Albans:

 Elliemae M. Bachelder

 Cheryl A. Barratt

 Lissette M. Benoure

 Megan Buckley

 Joshua Mitchell Cave

 Sara Jean Currier

 Anh Quynh Do

 Richard John Doll

 Katelyn Mae Gardner

 Deborah J. Girouard

 Kristina Marie Holmes

 Haley McGrath

 Courtney Jae Morrison

 Kaitlin S. Ovitt

 Lucia Rose Pelkey

 Jacques Quilliam

 Avalon R. Denault Reynolds

 Lianna R. Roque

 Jessica Marie Taylor

 Trisha M. Ward

 Sanford Luke Wilson

Sheldon:

 Jennifer Laura Plankey

Swanton:

 Lauren Beaulieu

 Heidi Ann Connell

 Alicia Fellows

 Alexis A. Greenwood

 Kelly Anne Paquette

 Tiffany Alexis Ryan

Tags

Written By

Staff Writer

Jean MacBride is a staff writer for the St. Albans Messenger. She is a native Vermonter and recent UVM graduate. Contact her at jmacbride@orourkemediagroup.com

|

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation