Congratulations to these Community College of Vermont graduates from Franklin County for graduating this spring.
Bakersfield:
Ashley Anne Leigh
Enosburg Falls:
Katie Lacasse
Angus A. McEwing
Gabriella Charlotte Neuberger
Nicole Lee Oswald
Callia May Snow
Franklin:
Whitney L. Andrews
Justin Caleb Custer
Jerika Mae Domina
Vicki Lontine
Hannah Janine Thibert
Ashley Renae Tomer
Georgia:
Tirah Lynn Constant
Richford:
Angel B. Goldsmith
Saint Albans:
Elliemae M. Bachelder
Cheryl A. Barratt
Lissette M. Benoure
Megan Buckley
Joshua Mitchell Cave
Sara Jean Currier
Anh Quynh Do
Richard John Doll
Katelyn Mae Gardner
Deborah J. Girouard
Kristina Marie Holmes
Haley McGrath
Courtney Jae Morrison
Kaitlin S. Ovitt
Lucia Rose Pelkey
Jacques Quilliam
Avalon R. Denault Reynolds
Lianna R. Roque
Jessica Marie Taylor
Trisha M. Ward
Sanford Luke Wilson
Sheldon:
Jennifer Laura Plankey
Swanton:
Lauren Beaulieu
Heidi Ann Connell
Alicia Fellows
Alexis A. Greenwood
Kelly Anne Paquette
Tiffany Alexis Ryan
