The following students recently graduated from Castleton University and were recognized during the 235th commencement ceremony.
Students are listed in alphabetical order by town and then last name.
Noah Swainbank, Enosburg Falls: Accounting, Bachelor of Science
Margaret Lewis, Fairfax: Graphic Design, Media & Communication, Bachelor of Arts
Jazmyn Townsend, Fairfax: Multidiscipinary Studies, Bachelor of Arts
Christina Jewett, Richford: Social Work, Bachelor of Social Work
Cody Baranik, Saint Albans: Health Science, Bachelor of Science
Trinity Messier, St Albans: General Studies, Associate of Arts
Karley Zier, St. Albans: Management, Bachelor of Science
Timothy Bronson, Swanton: Business Administration, Associate of Science
