The following students recently graduated from Castleton University and were recognized during the 235th commencement ceremony. 

Students are listed in alphabetical order by town and then last name.

Noah Swainbank, Enosburg Falls: Accounting, Bachelor of Science

Margaret Lewis, Fairfax: Graphic Design, Media & Communication, Bachelor of Arts

Jazmyn Townsend, Fairfax: Multidiscipinary Studies, Bachelor of Arts

Christina Jewett, Richford: Social Work, Bachelor of Social Work

Cody Baranik, Saint Albans: Health Science, Bachelor of Science

Trinity Messier, St Albans: General Studies, Associate of Arts

Karley Zier, St. Albans: Management, Bachelor of Science

Timothy Bronson, Swanton: Business Administration, Associate of Science

