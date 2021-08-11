Here are the latest birth announcements from Northwestern Family Birth Center
Baby’s Name: Kally Rose Bachand
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 8/2/21
Mother’s Name: Victoria Benoit
Father’s Name: Christian Matthew Bachand
Town: Colchester
Baby’s Name: Jaxson Roy Manor
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 8/2/21
Mother’s Name: Kayla Marie Gazaille
Father’s Name: Timothy Roy Manor
Town: Alburgh
Baby’s Name: Zoey Marie Clayton
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 8/5/21
Mother’s Name: Michelle Oliver
Father’s Name: Micheal Clayton
Town: Enosburg Falls
Baby’s Name: Emmett David Fortin
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 8/8/21
Mother’s Name: Jaclyn Baker Fortin
Father’s Name: Harliss Roy Fortin
Town: Fairfield
