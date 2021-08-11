Welcome to Our World

Here are the latest birth announcements from Northwestern Family Birth Center

  1. Baby’s Name: Kally Rose Bachand

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 8/2/21

Mother’s Name: Victoria Benoit

Father’s Name: Christian Matthew Bachand

Town: Colchester

  1. Baby’s Name: Jaxson Roy Manor

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 8/2/21

Mother’s Name: Kayla Marie Gazaille

Father’s Name: Timothy Roy Manor

Town: Alburgh

  1. Baby’s Name: Zoey Marie Clayton

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 8/5/21

Mother’s Name: Michelle Oliver

Father’s Name: Micheal Clayton

Town: Enosburg Falls

  1. Baby’s Name: Emmett David Fortin

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 8/8/21

Mother’s Name: Jaclyn Baker Fortin

Father’s Name: Harliss Roy Fortin

Town: Fairfield

