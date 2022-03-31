Gabrielle Leffler, from Enosburg Falls, was named to the Milwaukee School of Engineering's dean's list for the 2022 winter quarter. Leffler is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering and M.S. in Architectural Engineering.
Undergraduate students who have earned at least 30 credits and have a cumulative GPA of 3.20 or higher (out of 4.0) are on the Dean's List.
