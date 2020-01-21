SWANTON/ MANCHSETER, NH – Amanda Conger, a senior forward for the women’s hockey team at Saint Anselm College, was nominated for the Hockey Humanitarian Award on Monday, January 13th.
The award is presented annually to a college hockey player who makes notable contributions to the team and the community at large through leadership in volunteerism.
Conger was nominated for the award after she generously and selflessly volunteered to donate a kidney to a young Vermont man in desperate need.
“I am extremely humbled and honored to be a nominee of the Hockey Humanitarian Award,” said Conger. “We can only hope that my story can be used as a vehicle to bring awareness to the importance of organ donation.”
While serving an internship at Thunder Road Speedway this summer, Conger heard about Cameron Ouellette, a race car driver, who was diagnosed with stage five kidney disease.
Conger took steps to see if she’d be a match for Oullette, and when she learned she was, she took the plunge.
In June of 2019, Conger and Oullette went through the donation and transplant together, and to date, both have recovered with no ill effects.
Conger knew there could be a risk to her senior hockey season if she went through with the donation, but she set that concern aside.
She spent the summer after surgery recovering and joined the St. Anslem women’s hockey team this fall with no restrictions on her activity.
“Amanda is one of the most selfless young woman and we are pleased the Hockey Humanitarian committee is considering her. Amanda is a two year captain of our program and leads everyday by doing all the little things,” said St. Anslem coach Kerstin Matthews. “Amanda is also our equipment manager, no job is too small, from sharpening skates to doing the laundry. She has always leads by example and has grown in a very confident leader.
“When Amanda came to me and said she was a match to donate, I was blown away by her unwavering dedication to this process. Amanda is mature beyond her years and I know she will continue to make a difference in others lives as she moves through life,” said Matthews.
“Amanda approaches life by making the most of each day that is given. She derives motivation from the gifts she has been given and wants to make the most of the life she has, never taking any day or opportunity for granted.”
Conger has skated in all 19 games played (to date) in the 2019-20 season, scoring three goals with nine assists for 12 points.
For her career, she has played in 103 games, scoring 31 goals and 40 assists for 71 points. She’s missed only one game in the last four seasons.
Finalists for the 2020 Hockey Humanitarian Award will be announced in February, and the 2020 recipient will be honored in a ceremony on Friday, April 10th, as part of the NCAA Men’s Frozen Four weekend in Detroit.
Only one other St. Anslem student-athlete (class of 2013) has been nominated for the award.