ST. ALBANS — Chocolate? Or cannabis?
X-Tract Vermont would rather ask “Why not both?”
Located in the St. Albans Industrial Park alongside Groennfell Meadery, the cannabis manufacturing facility pumps out artisanal edibles for Vermont’s fledgling retail market.
Trevor Schell is the CEO.
“If [a cannabis product] is good, it smells good, looks good, whatever the case is, [most cannabis users] are going to smoke it, enjoy it,” Schell said. “But I think Vermont tends to have more people who actually do look for specific products.”
And it’s that market that X-Tract Vermont is focusing on.
By adding cannabinoids to confections – such as maple buttercream chocolate bon-bons, vegan peanut butter cups and white-chocolate covered caramels – X-Tract is trying to bring Vermont’s brand for high quality to weed.
Innovative origins
X-Tract Vermont first opened its doors under the guidance of the Rose family.
When Paul Rose – a chemist – was diagnosed with throat cancer, he and his wife, Cella, began growing CBD hemp plants in their greenhouse to help with pain relief from the disease.
The effort eventually evolved into X-Tract, where the Roses’ found ways to extract CBD and then add it to chocolate confections cooked up by their daughter Emma Rose.
At the time, Vermont’s retail market was still a few years away. Back in 2020, the state’s efforts focused on creating a market for hemp fiber, but low sales prices for the product ended up tanking those initiatives. Few hemp farmers made a profit, but the CBD that came from the unwanted plants could still be extracted.
For X-Tract, it ended up having the right equipment for the job. Later, that same equipment pushed the company toward retail products.
The St. Albans business ended up as Vermont’s first licensed Tier 3 manufacturer.
“So a facility of this size, we could do 100 pounds, 200 pounds in a day or two, and then basically just make that into oil for people to sell their tinctures and this, that and another,” Schell said. “But getting into THC was kind of the same thing. It’s the same product, same methods. It’s just a different form.”
THC is the primary psychoactive chemical in cannabis that causes the heady feeling associated with cannabis use. In comparison, CBD tends to be used for anti-inflammatory applications.
Vermont state law, however, keeps much closer tabs on THC production. As part of the state’s regulatory efforts, businesses operating in the new retail market are required to test how much THC is in each product, while also capping how much of the chemical can be sold in each product.
For edibles, those restrictions have made it difficult for edible producers to bring a product to market that fits within price expectations. Current state law requires that only 50 milligrams of THC be available in each retail package, which has caused prices to inflate past what can be found on both the black market and in other states.
If a dispensary is close to another state’s border, it’s a no contest scenario.
“They really are competing with dispensaries in a state where really they’re not handcuffed in terms of what they can do and what they can market. It’s tricky,” Schell said.
Schell and the rest of the team at X-Tract Vermont, however, saw a potential opportunity. If Vermont wants to be synonymous with quality, then they’re guessing that artisanal cannabis products will find a buyer from the same craft consumers that can be found perusing stalls at Vermont’s farmer’s markets for organic foods, or shopping local in rural downtowns.
Instead of focusing on the quality of the resulting high, they’re focusing on the quality of taste, smell, feel and look by using high-end chocolate confections, caramels and unique gummy flavors, like pink lemonade and pineapple.
“Just the way the state is – the way the landscape is – we’re kind of forced to always support the small guys, because you’re not going to see 100,000 square foot greenhouses be thrown up, because ultimately, that’s a race to the bottom, which is what we don’t want to see here,” Schell said.
State of the industry
Roughly a year into the state’s experiment with its cannabis market, Schell said X-Tract is mostly past its initial growing pains. Back in September, his company had heavily invested in raw plant materials, but the roll-out for edibles ended up crawling out of the gate as state testing stalled.
X-Tract survived that September by selling pre-rolls – basically pre-packed joints – while keeping their operational expenses about as low as possible, Schell said. Sales picked up later, after the state gave the green light to its line of edibles.
These days, Schell said X-Tract’s line, branded as “Rosie’s,” can be found just about anywhere. They make deliveries to dispensaries throughout the state after their products are created and packaged by X-Tract’s 12-person team.
Employees are young, consisting mostly of people in their 20s and 30s. Emma Rose, the chocolate confectioneer with a shop in Winooski, is also involved as the team’s chief creative officer.
As for their operations, the facility resembles both a kitchen and a laboratory in some aspects. During a tour of the facility, a few employees – wearing chef’s garb – paid special attention to the chocolate products coming out of the specialized equipment while another crew helped with packaging the company’s upcoming line of high quality cannabis vape cartridges, tipped with maple mouthpieces.
Further in the back, the company’s extraction equipment sat out of sight in a room just a few steps up from a custodian’s closet. The 90-square-foot space is where any chemicals are pulled from raw plant materials, which are then added to the rest of the company’s product lines.
A room over, Chris Phillips, X-tract’s chief operations officer, prepares oils for cartridges surrounded by refining equipment.
With his team in place, Schell is looking forward to what’s in store for the industry as they enter the second growing season for the retail market. The first year came with its own trials and tribulations, but X-Tract can now rely on much better market information to gauge their actions.
“I think we can really just go forward,” Schell said about the industry. “Everyone’s kind of in their groove in my opinion. So no matter the influx – the highs and lows of the state – I feel like we’re all in a good spot where there’ll always be supply and we don’t have to worry about that.”
If that’s enough to attract new customers remains to be seen.
