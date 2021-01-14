Shake off the cabin fever, mask up and get out this weekend. Head to St. Albans or Enosburg Falls for live music and dinner, or take a drive down to Burlington with the kids to view a new, interactive exhibit.
On Sunday, celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day a day early by tuning in to a live remembrance ceremony.
Here’s what to do this weekend:
ACOUSTIC RYAN HANSON, 7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 15 McClurg’s Pub
Head to Enosburg Falls on Friday night for a traditional Scottish dinner and a show. Ryan Hanson and company will take the stage at McClurg’s to play acoustic covers and originals on guitar.
MEASUREMENT RULES EXHIBITION OPENING, 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 16 ECHO, Leahy Center for Lake Champlain
Looking for a place to take the kids this weekend? “Measurement Rules,” an interactive exhibit that explores nonstandard measuring tools like balancing scales and odometers, opens this Saturday in Burlington. Have fun asking questions like, “How many chickens do you weigh?” or “How tall are you in apples or inches or pennies?”
Admission to the museum is $18 for adults and $14.50 for children. Ticket purchase admits you for one, two-and-a-half-hour time slot. echovermont.org/plan-your-visit/ticketing-information
PEBBLE ART WORKSHOP, 2-4 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 16 Snow Farm Vineyard and Winery
Join Once Upon A Rock and Snow Farm Vineyard for an afternoon of socially distanced pebble art in South Hero. Sip and snack while you are guided through a one-of-a-kind art-making workshop.
Limited seating is available, so be sure to sign up sooner rather than later. Tickets cost $35. onceuponarockvermont.com/events
TIM COMINGS AT TWIGGS, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16
Twiggs — An American Gastro PubTreat yourself to a safe, socially-distanced evening of live music, craft beer and good food in St. Albans. Tim Comings, a Franklin County native, is a life-long musician and writer, who has also worked at Northwestern Medical Center as a clinician and counselor. He has performed and recorded with many popular bands over the years and is a member of the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers.
DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. REMEMBRANCE, 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17 Virtual
The Vermont Humanities Council, in coordination with the Greater Burlington Multicultural Resource Center, is hosting a free commemoration of the life of MLK. Tim Wise, a prominent anti-racist writer and educator, will lead the service.
The event will be live streamed from St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Burlington. No registration is required. Tune in to link at 3 p.m. to participate. https://bit.ly/2XEAB35
