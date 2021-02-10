ST. ALBANS CITY — In a year when police have come under scrutiny for rates of police brutality, St. Albans Police Chief Maurice Lamothe said he has noticed a particular trend in his department since taking office this fall: “Stalemates.”
“We are always taught the longer you are on scene with somebody, the worse it is,” Lamothe said during Monday's St. Albans City Council meeting. “The longer you debate with somebody, the worse it is.”
Lamothe said more training is needed for law enforcement on de-escalation and response to resistance techniques to keep police officers confident in their methods.
“We’re seeing officers put themselves in danger and risk because they’re afraid to put hands on people with the fear of retribution from the public,” Lamothe said. “We’ve gone so far one way that we have to get to where we can get back to more de-escalation … We need to train, to get back to the officers understanding that, unfortunately sometimes you have to stop somebody from doing something quicker than you are.”
Data from last year
As part of Monday night’s annual data report, Lamothe reported there were 13 complaints into police department operations last year, 11 of which were filed by citizens.
Of the reports, Lamothe said nine were complaints that resulted in no disciplinary action. He said one resulted in loss of annual leave and three resulted in the resignation or termination of an officer.
One investigation resulted in a written reprimand, but four resulted in Act 56 reporting, the chief said.
Lamothe said all of the Act 56 violations from the report were Class B violations except for one officer who was arrested last year.
For Act 56 violations, the police academy can opt to open its own investigation or send it to a 24-member committee to decide if the candidate in question is subject to potential decertification.
“If that officer is de-certified by the academy that is forever,” Lamothe said.
The new committee just started up this year, and several officers are “pending in that committee” with some “serious Act 56 violations” from around the state, Lamothe said.
The officer arrested last year, Lamothe said, is one of them.
St. Albans Police officer Zachary Pigeon and his father, Allen Pigeon, pleaded not guilty in Franklin County Superior Court to charges of kidnapping, unlawful restraint, obstruction of justice, burglary and simple assault. Zachary Pigeon was arraigned the following Wednesday on charges of sexual assault and aggravated sexual assault.
Charges against the Pigeons have since been dropped, according to the office of the Attorney General of Vermont.
From the time the police receive a complaint, Lamothe said they have 10 days to notify the academy, and are only required to do so if the department is reported to substantiate it.
By law, all out-of-state police hires are required to sign a waiver giving the hiring department access to all aspects of their background check, including any and all internal investigations, Lamothe said.
The complaints
Complaints 3, 4, 5, 6 and 8 were all made by the same complainant, Lamothe said. Allegations began with a woman and boyfriend who were both arrested in the same incident, and who alleged excessive force and false arrests made by police.
The woman in question also made complaint number 8 in October of 2020, Lamothe said.
“She has roughly 200 incidents with us in the calendar year 2020,” Lamothe said.
“[There was] no policy violation, no unreasonable use of force in that case,” Lamothe said, adding that the officers in question had been exonerated.
Another complaint described when an officer, after asking about a pill bottle during a traffic stop, reached into the person’s mouth to try and stop her from ingesting the pills after she attempted to swallow them.
“He resigned during that investigation,” Lamothe said.
Another investigation was when officers were called to a “verbal domestic” in a driveway, and the complainant’s estranged wife wanted to get her belongings out of the car before she left. Officers allowed the woman to retrieve things out of the car.
“You can’t do that,” Lamothe said.
Other cases included unfounded allegations that an officer used department resources to ascertain privileged information, harassment by the street crime unit, and the allegation that an officer hadn’t fully investigated a call for service.
“Everything our officers do is recorded — from phone calls to dispatch to license plates,” Lamothe said.
