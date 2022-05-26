The St. Albans Memorial Day parade is happening once again. It will start at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 30 on Main Street and ends with a ceremony at Taylor Park.
In the event of rain, the ceremony will take place at City Hall at 100 North Main Street.
The event is coordinated by American Legion Green Mountain Post 1, a local branch of the largest veteran's service organization in the country.
