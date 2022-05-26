St. Albans Memorial Day

A St. Albans City Police cruiser drives underneath the American flag, hoisted aloft by two fire trucks on Main Street.

The St. Albans Memorial Day parade is happening once again. It will start at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 30 on Main Street and ends with a ceremony at Taylor Park.

In the event of rain, the ceremony will take place at City Hall at 100 North Main Street.

The event is coordinated by American Legion Green Mountain Post 1, a local branch of the largest veteran's service organization in the country.

Jean MacBride is a staff writer for the St. Albans Messenger.

