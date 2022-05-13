SWANTON — These days, when sixth-grade gamer Kolby Bowlby isn’t tearing through virtual online battlefields, he’s studying the methods and dishes of chefs around the world.
And as a part of his Passion Project at school, where students research something they are interested in and present it to their peers, Bowlby shared his knowledge of international cuisine with his classmates. While one of his favorite chefs at the moment is the renowned Ming Tsai, Bowlby said his all-time favorite recipe comes from the United Kingdom.
“I like Gordon Ramsay’s Beef Wellington,” Bowlby said.
He admired Ramsay’s technique and presentation of the historic dish on his cooking show, but Bowlby admits he’s never actually tasted Beef Wellington. One day, he said.
Of all of the chefs he’s studied, Bowlby said he thought his own style most resembled that of Ming Tsai, an award-winning celebrity and television chef and cookbook writer. Bowlby said he likes the flavors, spices and techniques of Asian cuisines, especially those of China, and has successfully replicated some Chinese recipes in his own home kitchen, inspired by the recipes and techniques he learned about through studying Chef Tsai.
So far, one of his favorite Asian-inspired dishes to make is sweet and sour chicken with a sweet dipping sauce.
