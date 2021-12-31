COVID-19 haunted Vermont for another year.

While the distribution of the vaccine to thousands of Vermonters in early 2021 was seen as a turning point in the pandemic, as the year comes to a close, the virus is continuing to disrupt normal life.

Beginning on Jan. 25, the Vermont Department rolled out the vaccine in age-band phases, beginning with Vermont’s most vulnerable, those age 75 and older. By July, more than 80% of eligible Vermonters were vaccinated — a number that led the nation.

In time for July 4 festivities, Gov. Phil Scott lifted most COVID-19 restrictions, paving the way for the return of in-person festivals, parades and sporting events.

Over the summer though, the virus mutated, and the Delta variant soon became the dominant form of the virus in the U.S. On Nov. 30, the U.S. reported its first case of the Omicron variant, an even more contagious form of the virus that is causing the current wave of cases across the county.

At the same time, booster shots became available for those age 16 and older, calling into question the definition of “fully vaccinated.”

In early December, UVM Medical Center added five intensive care beds and 10 COVID-19 beds to care for the influx of patients. Northwestern Medical Center moved its COVID-19 Resource Center and testing locations to larger spaces to accommodate the increased need.

As positive case counts exceed previous records across the state, at-home test kits are in high demand. In Franklin County, people are lining up in the wee hours of the morning at locations offering the state’s free kits.

In 2022, several COVID-19 questions remain to be answered: How will Omicron impact the state’s hospital capacity? How much will at-home testing impact publicly reported case counts? And will COVID-19 become an endemic disease?

Large scale, in-person events returned to Franklin County.

In 2020, many beloved parades, festivals, celebrations and more took a hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. In 2021, many of those events returned thanks to the state’s high vaccination rates.

In July, Bay Day and the Great Race returned to St. Albans after having been cancelled the summer before. This year's event was held in memory of Michael Cain, a treasured special education teacher at Bellows Free Academy and long-standing supporter of recreation programs in St. Albans. He died Jan. 1.

A month later, Franklin County Field Days once again filled the fairgrounds in Highgate with cotton candy, merry-go-round rides and silly smiles. Abigail Gagne, a member of the event’s board of directors, told the Messenger turnout was record-setting.

Other events that came back in 2021 included the Afterglow Music Festival, Run for Jim, Enosburg’s Harvest Festival, the Holiday Tractor Parade and Running of the Bells.

New and first-time events also popped up throughout the county. BrewFest drew hundreds to St. Albans Bay in late August, and tickets sales from the event benefited the revitalization of the Stone House, a historic structure that needs a new slate roof and new bathrooms.

Georgia launched a farmers market in 2021 to accompany its already existing Gatherings on the Green. The market featured farmers, florists, woodworkers, artists and on Aug. 18, even “kidpreneurs.” Usual vendors gave their tables away to kids, who sold their homemade bracelets, dog treats, scrunchies and more.

New businesses popped up across the region.

For some, the pause caused by the COVID-19 pandemic was a chance to rethink careers, and maybe even strike out on a new path.

This was true for Michael Baker, a Franklin County resident and ridesharing driver whose job was altered when the pandemic hit. He took up painting to fill his time, but quickly found a lack of local art suppliers.

“There’s really no place to buy art supplies around here,” Baker told the Messenger in January. “There was a need for it in the area.”

On Jan. 1, he opened Saint Albans Art Supply, selling acrylics, watercolors, canvases, color-by-number books, sketch pads and brush sets.

“My motto is ‘Art is for everyone,’” he said.

Alburgh couple Leonard Martell and Betty Theisen made a dream come true in March when they opened Martell Meats in Alburgh. The blue-painted shop hardly looks large enough from the outside for fitting all of the meaty treasures on its inside, but the modest store is neatly outfitted with bright, clean coolers meticulously stocked with local, expertly-raised cuts of pork, lamb, goat and beef.

“I only buy top-quality meats from local farms,” Martell said. “This is my blood.”

In Montgomery, two new businesses took up residence this fall. Darren Drevik, owner at the Phineas Swann Inn, said the border town is finally beginning to embrace its tourism economy.

The smell of fresh-baked scones, muffins and Dutch-apple cake began wafting from the ovens at Oma Cafe in September. Elizabeth Powers, a well-known community chef, opened the breakfast and lunch spot in honor of her grandmother, and she’s already having good success.

Two months later, SpaVermont opened up down the road, filling a void for Franklin County residents with its manicures, massages, saunas and more. Spa Director Emmy Burrington said winter bookings are filling up.

In East Berkshire, a former antiques appraiser and historic building restorer completely revamped a local landmark; the Pond Stores is now the Barn Owl Bistro and Goods. Heidi LeVell, who moved with her family to Vermont from California, bought the property in 2017 and reopened the general store this year.

“It’s designed so locals have a place to go,” LeVell told the Messenger in October.

Elle Purrier St. Pierre’s Olympic run brought the county together.

When Elle Purrier St. Pierre, of Montgomery, competed in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer, people from every corner of the county came together to support her.

"It's almost surreal to us that this child that we saw grow up…is now on the world stage," Beth O'Brien, principal of Richford Junior/Senior High School said in July.

A dairy farmer, Purrier St. Pierre became a hero when she took to the Olympic starting line after qualifying at the trials in Eugene, Ore.

On Aug. 1, community members donned patriotic colors and gathered in the Richford Junior/Senior High School gymnasium to watch her compete in the women’s 1500-meter qualifying race. Articles, photographs, trophies and handmade baked goods decorated long tables inside the gym, all of them testaments to the “Richford Rocket.”

Purrier St. Pierre went on to compete in the 1500-meter semi-final and final, finishing in 10th place. Throughout the summer, signs and banners encouraging her to “Go for the Gold” popped up on street corners and in front yards across the county.

On Sept. 25, Purrier St. Pierre was welcomed home to Franklin County with a parade, which drew a crowd of hundreds. She walked beneath the American Flag, hoisted high on the Richford Volunteer Fire Department's ladder truck.

"I was thousands of miles away, but I felt the love from this place and all of you. That love and support helped me persevere through the games,” she said.

Purrier St. Pierre returned that support this fall when she visited with middle and high school cross country teams. In October, she kicked off the competition at Richford Country Club by talking with student-athletes and signing autographs.

In December, she was further honored as the grand marshal of the Holiday Tractor Parade, hosted by Dairy Farmers of America, in St. Albans.

Franklin County students returned to school for full-time in-person instruction, but not without challenges.

After many months of online or hybrid learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students returned to Franklin County schools five days a week in August — masked and most awaiting a vaccine.

Over the summer, the Vermont Agency of Education and Vermont Department of Health jointly recommended schools require face coverings for the first 10 instructional days. Four months later, due to new and more contagious variants of the virus, masks are still being worn in classrooms and on school buses.

Parents in the Missisquoi Valley School District protested masking in August, crowding a school board meeting to oppose the requirement.

“Our basic freedom should not be taken from us by the CDC [Centers for Disease Control] or by this board,” Stephen Martel, a Swanton parent, said. “I should not have to come to this board to beg for my children and grandchildren to breathe fresh air.”

A few weeks later, the MVSD board canceled a meeting after more than 35 parents showed up without masks. At its next Sept. 16 meeting, a law enforcement officer was present to help enforce the mandate.

In October, the “Test to Stay'' program launched in districts across the state. Maple Run students, for example, who were unvaccinated, asymptomatic and in quarantine, or a close contact of someone with COVID-19, had to complete a rapid antigen test at the St. Albans Public Works Garage before attending class.

The program, run by school staff, is just one of many factors that’s leading to burned-out faculty at Maple Run.

“Everyone, not just teachers, are fatigued from the COVID pandemic,” Superintendent Bill Kimball told the Messenger in October. “Our societal institutions that were the bedrocks of our community are taking on the majority of the work right now, and they were tight on resources before the pandemic.”

The district, Kimball said, is short on staff because many are quarantining due to exposure or possible exposure to COVID-19. So many were out on Dec. 17 that Maple Run had to close all of its schools.

On Oct. 25, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11, the last school-age group to be given the green light.

As of Dec. 29, 44% of 5-11-year-olds in Franklin County have received at least one dose of the vaccine. 70% of 12-17-year-olds are vaccinated.