Happy Thanksgiving! At the Messenger, we’re grateful for much this holiday, including our readers. Thanks for making us a part of your day.
Here’s what our staff is thankful for. We wish you and your families a happy and healthy day full of good food and many laughs.
Bridget Higdon, Community Editor
I am thankful for my bike, which I’ve ridden more than 2,000 miles on so far in 2021. I am thankful for the Vermont roads, mountains and valleys it has allowed me to explore and for the people who’ve accompanied me on those adventures. I love chasing each other up hillsides and down steep descents, hanging on to each other’s wheels across fast pavement and through dirt.
Kate Barcellos, Staff Writer
I’m grateful that I get to live and work in Vermont and explore her wildest places. I am grateful for Vermont’s people, food and communities who welcome their neighborhood paper as a part of their culture. And I am grateful for the hardworking farmers and artisanal producers who make Vermont an incredible and delicious place to live.
Josh Ellerbrock, Staff Writer
I’ll give my shoutout to all the creatives, artists and writers out there (alive and dead) who call it like they see it. I’m thankful for what they bring to life and the good vibes they’ve brought to mine, and I’m thankful for the places I find myself in -- to the mountains and woods of Vermont -- that call me to their hidden places.
And finally, I’m thankful for my family, who put up with my extravagances, and for my friends, who stumble with me into the holes of nonsense we’ve dug in collaboration, and for all the strangers I’ve yet to meet.
Alek Fleury, Staff Writer
I am thankful for the Knicks, hazelnut Coffee Mate, my family, my girlfriend and my friends, evening walks, this orange apartment.
Jean MacBride, Staff Writer
I am thankful for getting a great job during a pandemic and being able to help inform people of what’s happening in their communities. I’m grateful to our readers for keeping us going.
Ruthie Laroche, Sports Editor
I’m so thankful for the opportunity to cover such an awesome athletic community! Our athletes, fans and families are incredible, and it’s a joy to tell their stories (whether they’re playing now or played fifty years ago). We have athletic traditions and roots that would hold their own against most communities, and I’m proud to be part of that.
I’m also thankful for a summer and fall filled with awesome hiking, wonderful trips and great adventures! And I am always thankful for my husband Adam and our family. They all grew up here (and played sports here), and it makes my coverage of our school teams that much more fun!
