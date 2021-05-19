Michael Jean Verrier, a boy born May 10 at Northwestern Medical Center to Elizabeth Anne Verrier and Marcellin Aurele Verrier of Chazy, New York.
Colt Andrew Richard Boissoneault, a boy born May 10 at Northwestern Medical Center to Christina Deso Boissoneault and Josh Boissoneault of St. Albans.
Elliott Bea Rivers, a girl born May 11 at Northwestern Medical Center to Stephanie Rivers and Corey G. Rivers of Swanton.
Rowen Mae Ramsdell, a girl born May 11 at Northwestern Medical Center to Jessica Regan Ramsdell and Joshua Wilson Ramsdell of Swanton.
Haley Jean Parah, a girl born May 11 at Northwestern Medical Center to Kasey Lynne Parah and Shayne Michael Parah of St. Albans.
Vivian Priscilla Putnam, a girl born May 13 at Northwestern Medical Center to Aliciah Putnam and Tucker Burnor of Fairfield.
Thomas Patrick Koldys, a boy born May 13 at Northwestern Medical Center to Stephanie Koldys and Thomas Koldys, of St. Albans.
Gabreiella Ann Bessette, a girl born May 14 at Northwestern Medical Center to Sheyenne Bessette of Richford.
Quevien Zaij Tracy Mayo, a boy born May 14 at Northwestern Medical Center to Tristina Thompson-Tracy and Landon Henry Mayo.
Rosalie Vera Marie Foy, a girl born May 14 at Northwestern Medical Center to Ashley Gaudette and Arron Edward Foy of St. Albans.
