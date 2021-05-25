Congratulations to the parents and families of these newborns!
Jett Kevin Leahy, a boy born May 2 at Northwestern Medical Center to Caroline Leahy and Kevin Leahy, of St. Albans.
Daylon Francis Barry, a boy born May 19 at Northwestern Medical Center to crystal Machia Wells and Dalton Albert Barry, of Waterville.
Hadely Faye Blair Patterson, a girl born May 20 at Northwestern Medical Center to Taylor Blair and Ricky Patterson, of Alburgh.
Katie Beth Bergeron, a girl born May 20 at Northwestern Medical Center to Amy (King) Bergeron and Dan Bergeron, of St. Albans.
Madeline Sue Nichols, a girl born May 20 at Northwestern Medical Center to Karen Martin Nichols and Thomas Allen Nichols, of St. Albans.
Stryker Jordan Marsha, a boy born May 20 at Northwestern Medical Center to Mikala Aube and Eric Scott Marsha, of St. Albans.
Norahlee Alexandra Celeste Nova, a girl born May 22 at Northwestern Medical Center to Sonia Joalis Nova Gonzalez and Kenny Alexander Celeste Rodriguez, of Swanton.
Wesley James Arnold Varian, a boy born May 23 at Northwestern Medical Center to Nichole Royea and James Allen Varian, of Sheldon.
Dean Soy Mercy, a boy born May 23 at Northwestern Medical Center to Katherine (Chagnon) Mercy and Aaron John Mercy, of Swanton.
