Congratulations to the parents and families of these newborns!
Charles Joseph Curtis, a boy born March 22 at Northwestern Medical Center to Katie (Larivee) Curtis and Jason Curtis, of Bakersfield.
Presley Ella Flanagan, a girl born March 23 at Northwestern Medical Center to Taylor Jane O'Connell Flanagan and Morgun Thomas Flanagan, of Bakersfield.
Carson Eli Stryker, a boy born March 25 at Northwestern Medical Center to Paige Stryker and Jay Stryker, of Alburgh.
Nora Raine Trombly, a girl born March 26 at Northwestern Medical Center to Jessica-Lynn Stanhope Trombly and Jeremy Michael Trombly, of Bakersfield.
Kelsey Laine Mosher, a girl born March 29 at Northwestern Medical Center to Maryann Lacanlale Mosher and Kyle Shane Mosher, of St. Albans.
Ethan John Baron, a boy born March 29 at Northwestern Medical Center to Shelby Wetherby Baron and Alex Marc Baron, of Richford.
Lanaya Ruth Arias, a girl born March 30 at Northwestern Medical Center to Alina Worthen and Christian Nelson Arias, of Richford.
Cecilya Ann Kingsbury, a girl born March 31 at Northwestern Medical Center to Elizabeth Varney and James Michael Kingsbury, of Grand Isle.
Owen Michael-Joel Jarvis, a boy born April 3 at Northwestern Medical Center to Randi Beaupre and Michael John Jarvis, of Milton.
