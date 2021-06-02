Congratulations to the parents and families of these newborns!
Jaxon Tyler Blaney, a boy born May 24 at Northwestern Medical Center to Michelle Abentroth and Mitchell Blaney, of St. Albans.
Addison Lorraine Nye, a girl born May 24 at Northwestern Medical Center to Elizabeth (Dupuis) Nye and Benjamin Nye, of Highgate.
Chase Ross Hale, a boy born May 24 at Northwestern Medical Center to Sarah (Keller) Hale and Tyler Ross Hale, of Highgate.
Wesley Kane Stebbins, a boy born May 26 at Northwestern Medical Center to Casey Sheperd and Michael Kane Stebbins, of Enosburg Falls.
Hudson Ward Webster, a boy born May 26 at Northwestern Medical Center to Cricket Paradee and Cory Webster, of Bakersfield.
Sophia Steele Riley, a girl born May 28 at Northwestern Medical Center to Alizabeth Adams Riley and Joshua Steele Riley, of St. Albans.
Aurelia Joy Brosseau, a girl born May 28 at Northwestern Medical Center to Valerie Joy Dillner Brosseau and Chad Douglas Brosseau, of St. Albans.
