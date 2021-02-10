Congratulations to the parents and families of these newborns!
Etha Luke Danyow, a boy born Jan. 13 at Northwestern Medical Center to Leah Comstoch Gagne and Luke Brian Danyow of Sheldon.
Louis Patrick Handy, a boy born Jan. 13 at Northwestern Medical Center to Roxanne Douville Handy and David Lawrence Handy of Swanton.
Eleanor Maeve Bushey, a girl born Jan. 15 at Northwestern Medical Center to Alison Higgins Bushey and Jeremy Luc Bushey of St. Albans.
Lucas Christopher Sturgeon, a boy born Feb. 3 at Northwestern Medical Center to Katie and Christopher Sturgeon of Berkshire.
Hudson Thomas Hall, a boy born Feb. 4 at Northwestern Medical Center to Alexandrea Terwilliger and Lucas Ward Hall of Sheldon.
Skylyn Lamothe, a girl born Feb. 6 at Northwestern Medical Center to Taylor Paquette and Shane Lamothe of St. Albans.
